‘Jeopardy!’ Viewers Have Nothing But Love for Host Alex Trebek During First ‘Greatest of All Time’ Special

On Jan. 7, Jeopardy! started off their Greatest of All Time special featuring heavy hitters Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. And while the competition was a thrilling one to watch (as was expected given the three champions involved), viewers couldn’t help but focus their attention on longtime host Alex Trebek. In fact, many viewers took to social media during the special program to share nothing but love for the host.

“It’s #JeopardyGOAT time,” one fan wrote, before pointing out who the real GOAT actually is. “Ken, James, & Brad are all exceptional players. But Alex is the real forever GOAT.”

“Watching #JeopardyGOAT, and these guys are absolutely incredible. But @sfaith82 is correct: Alex Trebek is the real GOAT,” another viewer concurred.

I love Alex Trebek with my whole heart. ❤❤❤#JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/urCDWt5MZT — Jennifer (@Paper_Heart_Jen) January 8, 2020

“Thank You, Alex Trebek. That’s it. That’s the tweet,” yet another viewer wrote.

Jeopardy! previously announced this latest, newest competition back in November. At the time, Trebek expressed his excitement over having Rutter, Jennings and Holzhauer back in order to compete.

“Based on their previous performances, these three are already the ‘greatest,’ but you can’t help wondering: Who is the best of the best?” he said.

“We’re excited to bring Jeopardy! to prime time! It’s been a long time in the making – we wanted to create a unique experience sure to wow not just our fans, but all audiences,” Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television, also said about the match-up. “We are thrilled to have James, Brad and Ken, three powerhouse players each worthy of the title ‘The Greatest of All Time.’ With Alex hosting this is truly going to be something special. I can’t wait to see who comes out on top!”

The Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time is going to differ from the classic Jeopardy! set-up. The tournament will consist of hour-long episodes that will feature two separate matches. The contestant who has the most points in those two matches will be deemed the winner of the episode. Jennings, Rutter or Holzhauer will have to win three games in order to be crowned the champion. ABC will air the special until a winner is decided. The winner will take home $1 million while the two non-winners will receive $250,000 each.

Seeing as though Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter are all accomplished Jeopardy! champions in their own right, the competition should certainly be an interesting one to watch.