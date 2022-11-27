'Jeopardy!' Taking Heat for Question About Gabby Petito's Murder
Jeopardy is under fire for using the murder of Gabby Petito by her fiance Brian Laundrie as a clue in an episode earlier this month. Many viewers were horrified by the game show's reference to Petito's disappearance and Laundrie's suicide, and social media soon filled with incredulous complaints. According to a report by CBS News, Laundrie's family is also expecting an apology.
The case of 22-year-old Gabby Petito became a national sensation last year when she disappeared while live-blogging a cross-country road trip. People around the nation were frustrated with law enforcement's slow decision to detain Petito's fiance, Laundrie. Before he could be arrested, Laundrie fled into the wilderness preservation areas of Florida, leading to a weeks-long manhunt to bring him to justice. His remains were discovered with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Brian Laundrie, who confessed to killing Gabby Petito before committing suicide in Florida, was featured as an answer on Celebrity @Jeopardy last night.— JB Biunno #HeyJB (@WFLAJB) November 15, 2022
It read, “Brian Laundrie ended his days,” referencing his suicide.
Suicide featured on a *game show.* pic.twitter.com/WecxFhYStl
While all this happened just over a year ago, Jeopardy wasted no time in working up a clue based on this story. On Sunday, Nov. 13 during Celebrity Jeopardy, host Mayim Bialik read the clue: "In 2021 fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Florida's Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters." The correct answer was: "What are alligators?"
Attorney Steven Bertolino told CBS News that his clients, the Laundry family, are expecting an apology from the producers of Jeopardy. He said: "The entire Laundrie family is appalled and concurs with all of the comments on social media on how distasteful this was. I believe an apology is due."
"For this distasteful Jeopardy question to be posed only highlights the sensationalism that surrounded this tragedy and puts salt on the wounds of a family that has not been afforded any rights or privacy when the family themselves did nothing wrong," Bertolino went on. An attorney for the Petito family said that their clients had no comment.
Jeopardy has yet to respond to the Laundrie family's outcry, but it's clear that they're not the only ones upset. Here is a look at what others are saying over on social media.
that gabby petito question on jeopardy is insanely awful— horatio cringebottom (@MancumTalks) November 16, 2022
Jeopardy just used Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito as a clue just now WTF @Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy #Jeopardy— Colin Horton Movie Reviews (@ColinHortonYT) November 14, 2022
Viewers watching Celebrity Jeopardy live that night new at once that they had crossed a line with this clue.
WTAF @Jeopardy. Couldn’t you have come up with ANY other clue for ‘alligators’ than using Gabby Petito’s murderer? https://t.co/Rm3XvkZzlw— Brian Fink 🎙 (95%) (@brianfink) November 15, 2022
One source of outrage was that many people saw the clue as unnecessary, believing that there were plenty of other roundabout ways to hint at "alligators" as an answer.
Hope @Jeopardy apoligizes to the #Petito family.Using someone’s suicide as part of a clue not cool. Who okays these clues? You know Laundrie murdered the young #GabbyPetito. Perhaps you could mention her&the #GabbyPetitoFoundation. Alex Trebek would be shaking his head right now.— Josephine Rae (@JoeyRae1989) November 15, 2022
I still haven't seen .@Jeopardy issue a formal apology of the #PetitoFamily, have they dont that yet?— Cheeseheadnate (@cheeseheadnate) November 17, 2022
Many fans hoped to hear producers apologize to the Petito family, or others involved in this tragedy.
Many viewers were in awe of this clue simply because it struck them as out of place on a lighthearted game show.
Never would have happened under his watch pic.twitter.com/qLmEQpn8yY— James Nemec (@JamesNemec) November 17, 2022
Many fans argued that this kind of clue never would have aired under the late host Alex Trebek.
Shame on @Jeopardy for the Brian Laundrie/Gabby Petito clue on Celebrity Jeopardy. At the very least, it was distasteful. You're better than that, @Jeopardy.#lowblow #lowclass— Jolene McCarthy (@JoleneLeonardi) November 15, 2022
Finally, while some viewers argued the ethics of writing this clue, some stepped out of the conversation by simply agreeing that it was distasteful if nothing else.