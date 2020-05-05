'Jeopardy!' Showing Ken Jennings Reruns, and Fans Are Loving the Nostalgia
Jeopardy! has tapped into its archives amid the coronavirus pandemic. After announcing it would be putting a halt on production of new episodes back in March, the popular game show will be taking the next two weeks to give some more airtime to its greatest champion ever, Ken Jennings.
The event runs from May 4-15. On Monday, the special kicked off with Jennings' first-ever appearance on Jeopardy! in which he began his 74-game winning stream. From May 5-14, the network will re-air the Greatest of All-Time Tournament which pitted Jennings against Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. That, too, saw Jennings come out on top, confirming him as the best to do ever do it in the show's long history. The two-week event will wrap up on May 15 with Jennings' final episode that saw his impressive streak finally come to an end.
Please cheer for me tonight on Jeopardy! Not sure what happens to the space-time continuum if I lose. https://t.co/e7c2sr9P3h— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 4, 2020
With Jennings back on their screens, fans of the show were thrilled to re-live the start of his run in 2004. There also was a lot of viewers soaking in at the nostalgia of seeing an episode that aired 16 years ago.
Jeopardy is airing Ken Jennings first appearance on the show which was 2004 and it looks like it’s from 1988 pic.twitter.com/hQrFn3myUu— janet snakehole (@vansciverju) May 4, 2020
This old #Jeopardy episode is awesome! Love seeing @KenJennings first appearance— Nolebucgrl (@Nolebucgrl) May 4, 2020
First answer of the Ken Jennings #jeopardy re-runs is epidemic...you really can't make this up— bee (@bee_wya) May 4, 2020
What a treat it is that we get to re-witness history as we watch @KenJennings play his first game of @Jeopardy today. #silverlining— Angela Crise (@AngelaCrise) May 4, 2020
I remember watching this live 16(!) years ago but interesting to remember that one or two wrong answers from @KenJennings would’ve made his record breaking run impossible. Only up $1400 going into final Jeopardy! pic.twitter.com/sr01esbqix— Eric Litmer (@ericlitmer) May 4, 2020
Yes, I’m excited to see the first Ken Jennings game on #Jeopardy, and the start of the greatest run in the show’s history.— Steve Davis (@SteveRockyDavis) May 4, 2020
Jeopardy, of which I'm a faithful fan, just replayed Ken Jennings' first show. 1. It was not a runaway and he easily could have lost and 2. The set design and graphics were just as ugly then as they are now.— Erik Eckholm (@eckholm) May 4, 2020