'Jeopardy!' Showing Ken Jennings Reruns, and Fans Are Loving the Nostalgia

Jeopardy! has tapped into its archives amid the coronavirus pandemic. After announcing it would be putting a halt on production of new episodes back in March, the popular game show will be taking the next two weeks to give some more airtime to its greatest champion ever, Ken Jennings.

The event runs from May 4-15. On Monday, the special kicked off with Jennings' first-ever appearance on Jeopardy! in which he began his 74-game winning stream. From May 5-14, the network will re-air the Greatest of All-Time Tournament which pitted Jennings against Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer. That, too, saw Jennings come out on top, confirming him as the best to do ever do it in the show's long history. The two-week event will wrap up on May 15 with Jennings' final episode that saw his impressive streak finally come to an end.

Please cheer for me tonight on Jeopardy! Not sure what happens to the space-time continuum if I lose. https://t.co/e7c2sr9P3h — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) May 4, 2020

With Jennings back on their screens, fans of the show were thrilled to re-live the start of his run in 2004. There also was a lot of viewers soaking in at the nostalgia of seeing an episode that aired 16 years ago.