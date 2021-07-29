'Jeopardy!' Champion Rubbing Fans the Wrong Way Because of This Personality Quirk

LeVar Burton isn't the only person generating plenty of buzz online amid this week's Jeopardy! episodes. As The Reading Rainbow host stepped out for his guest hosting debut, contestant Matt Amodio stole the spotlight, but for all of the wrong reasons. The PhD student from New Haven, Connecticut has been dominating the game, but one weird quirk viewers have picked up on has rubbed Jeopardy! fans the wrong way.

Amodio, a Yale doctoral student studying artificial intelligence, has won six-straight games of the long-running game show, though as he balances Daily Doubles with strategic Final Jeopardy! wagers, viewers have noticed his tendency to use "What's" regardless of if the answer is a thing or a person. Jeopardy! viewers picked up on the unusual quirk almost immediately upon Amodio's Jeopardy! debut, and in the days since he first stepped out onto the Jeopardy! stage, Amodio has continued to answer questions with "what's." Amodio has used the placeholder even when answers have been a person's name, such as Anna Faris, Jim Parsons, or John Cleese. Rather than saying "who's," Amodio answered the clues with "what's Faris," "what's Parsons," and "what's Cleese."

Although his answering style is somewhat unique and clearly hasn't interfered with his gameplay – he's already earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions tracker – it has done little to win over fans. In fact, Jeopardy! viewers tuning into Amodio's episodes have found his quirk rather annoying, with numerous people taking to social media to air their grievances. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.