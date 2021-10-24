‘Jeopardy!’ History Was Just Made

Current Jeopardy! champion Jonathan Fisher is racking up the wins. After putting an end to Matt Amodio’s winning streak, Fisher has gone on a streak of his own and has since won 10 games. The champion helped make Jeopardy! history upon his 10th win, as it marked the first time that the show has featured back-to-back double-digit champions.

Amodio ended up winning 38 games in total. As of the time of this article’s publication, Fisher has won 10 games and still has a possibility to keep that streak going. While there have been a handful of champions in the past who have won 10 games or more, this is the first time that two individuals have garnered double-digit winning streaks in succession. Fisher already earned a spot in the Tournament of Champions and has won a total of $230,100.

It's the season of the super champs! For the first time in Jeopardy! history, we have back-to-back double-digit champions.https://t.co/ey9lb0BswY pic.twitter.com/9tVdHRrubb — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) October 23, 2021

“I didn’t even imagine that I would win one game, so nine more than one is pretty neat,” Fisher said about winning 10 Jeopardy! matches. The official Jeopardy! site also noted that Fisher’s win places him in some pretty big company, as there are only 10 contestants who are ahead of him when it comes to consecutive wins. The champion said about that fact, “I know quite a few of them and they’re not just really great, but kind of the greatest of all time level. The whole thing is a little out of body right now.”

As previously mentioned, Fisher’s winning streak began by defeating champion Amodio in an episode that aired in mid-October. Amodio earned an impressive $1,518,601 during his time in the competition. Like Fisher, his winning streak has made him eligible to compete in the annual Tournament of Champions. So, Amodio and Fisher will be able to face each other once again on Jeopardy!.

“I wanted to win one game. Being on the show is a tremendous accomplishment, and I don’t want to denigrate that at all,” Amodio told Vulture in September about his accomplishments. “But once you win, you’re a Jeopardy! champion. You can call yourself a ‘Jeopardy! champion.’ Not a ‘Jeopardy! participant.’ That’s something nobody can take away from you. You might lose the next game, or you might lose 71 games later if you’re Ken Jennings. You’re going to lose eventually. But that never takes away from the descriptor.”