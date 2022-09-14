'Jeopardy' Fans Respond to Ken Jennings' First Night as Official Host

Jeopardy Season 39 premiered on Monday with Ken Jennings back at the podium as host. This season, Jennings will continue to split hosting duties with actress Mayim Bialik, but he took on the first handful of episodes this time around. Fans were ecstatic to see him kicking off the new installment and they hoped that he wouldn't be going anywhere.

Jeopardy! has still not quite reached equilibrium since the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in December of 2020. The quiz show ran a full season with rotating guest hosts, giving everyone time to form a strong opinion on who the new permanent host should be. After a few hiccups, last season was hosted by Jennings and Bialik in turns – each recording a week or two's worth of episodes at a time. Many fans were shocked to hear that this arrangement would continue in the new season.

Some fans found this out on Monday, and many were not pleased. Others don't yet seem to realize that Jennings is still co-host, not a full-time host. The show may have confused some viewers by changing its introduction – Jennings is now introduced as "the host of Jeopardy" rather than "hosting Jeopardy" as he was introduced last season. However, that will still apply to Bialik as well.

For now, die-hard fans are just glad that Jeopardy is back on weeknights at 7 p.m. ET. Scroll down for some of the biggest reactions to the season premiere and Jennings' return from social media.