'Jeopardy!' Fans Continue to Root for LeVar Burton After Mike Richards Steps Down as Host
Amid Friday's news that Mike Richards has stepped down as host of Jeopardy!, fans of the long-running game show are continuing their calls for LeVar Burton to be named as Alex Trebek's replacement. Burton, the host of Reading Rainbow who also stars in Star Trek: The Next Generation, served as guest host for a single week during the recently-concluded season, though the permanent hosting position was ultimately granted to Richards.
Burton had long been a favorite among fans. Before his name was even added to the roster of guest hosts brought on amid Jeopardy!'s search for a permanent host, a fan-created online petition called on Jeopardy! producers to make him "the next host" of the show. The petition argued that "between hosting 21 seasons of the educational Reading Rainbow, playing the brainiac engineer Geordi La Forge on Star Trek: the Next Generation, and filling the role of Kunta Kinte in the ever-important mini-series Roots," Burton has "inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds." It racked up more than 268,000 signatures. The calls for Burton to be named host only continued after he was confirmed to be among the more than a dozen guest hosts called on to take the stage as the game show began its search for a permanent host.
Despite the push to bring Burton on as permanent host, the position was ultimately handed to Richard's, Jeopardy!'s executive producer, on Aug. 11, with a poll later revealing that fans favored Burton for the roll far greater than they did Richards. Fast forward nine days, and Richards on Friday announced in a memo to the team he would be "stepping down as host effective immediately" amid the growing controversy surrounding him and a call from the Anti-Defamation League for an investigation into his "pattern" of offensive comments. With his exit, Jeopardy! will now "resume the search for a permanent syndicated host," with many fans keeping their fingers crossed that Burton will be selected for the role.
As I understand it, Levar Burton is still available. Bonus points that he's a quality human being.— Kaz Weida (@kazweida) August 20, 2021
Just sayin'.https://t.co/rKPY6Gw8Lp
"Mike Richards has stepped down as the new host of Jeopardy. Good. Now get LeVar Burton in his place," tweeted on fan after news of Richards' exit dropped Friday morning.
now hire levar burton you fools!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/RhlD8V5MoW— Talia Lavin (@chick_in_kiev) August 20, 2021
"There's that scene in Doctor Who when everyone in the world says or thinks 'Doctor' at the exact same moment to help restore the 10th Doctor to his rightful status," wrote another viewer. "Anyways, 'LeVar Burton.'"
Mike Richards quits as host of Jeopardy! Now do the right thing @Jeopardy and hire LeVar Burton! pic.twitter.com/41BLJO2UUi— Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) August 20, 2021
"ANSWER: 'This beloved individual ought to replace Mike Richards now that [Jeopardy!] has a sudden job opening in the hosting department.' QUESTION: 'Who is [LeVar Burton],'" reacted another person, who added the "[LeVar On Jeopardy!]" hashtag.
Now do the right thing and give the Jeopardy gig to @levarburton— Farron Cousins (@farronbalanced) August 20, 2021
"Since they are going to have more guest hosts, one of them gad better be [Laura Coates]. Alex said himself that he thought she'd be a good host, yet she never even got an audition," pointed out one Jeopardy! fan. "But I'm still rooting for [LeVar Burton]."
So they're just gonna pick Levar Burton now, right?— Courtney Milan 🦖 (@courtneymilan) August 20, 2021
"Gee, I think the biggest scandal [LeVar Burton] ever had was that time he accidentally skipped a page of The Very Hungry Caterpillar on Reading Rainbow..." tweeted another. "[Just Saying]."
Wait … Mike Richards "steps down" as the host of Jeopardy. Bring on Levar Burton please. pic.twitter.com/t1QqGB6OS4— Samsara hates the GQP (@SamsaraSings) August 20, 2021
"Mike Richards being out as the [Jeopardy!] host is the best news I've heard in days. We watch or DVR the show every day, and I was dreading the day we'd have to choose to stop watching or watch Richards," wrote somebody else. "Now? I'm rooting for [LeVar Burton] again/still."
With all the power vested in me as a former Jeopardy! loser, I say good riddance to Mike Richards and cast my vote for Levar Burton, the man who made me love reading.— Kathy Cacace (@kathycacace) August 20, 2021
"Just saw the news about Mike Richards stepping down as Jeopardy host (rightly so). Alright [Sony]/[Jeopardy!] - do your thing and call Mister [LeVar Burton] ASAP IMMEDIATELY," urged one fan.