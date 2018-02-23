‘Jeopardy!’ Fail: Contestants Totally Blow Kendrick Lamar Question

The contestants on Jeopardy! aren’t exactly known for their pop culture prowess, and Thursday night’s trio seriously dropped the ball when it came to their rap knowledge.

Contestants Rob, Catherine and Alan were competing in the double jeopardy round when Rob selected the category Recent R&B and Hip-Hop Hits for $2,000.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Host Alex Trebek shared the clue, which read, “Hitmaking was in his ‘DNA.’ He had ‘LOYALTY.’ He was ‘HUMBLE.’ and in ‘LOVE.’—DAMN.”

The clue was referencing songs and albums by rapper Kendrick Lamar, but it seems none of the contestants picked up on the hints.

After Trebek read the clue, Rob pulled a McKayla Maroney-at-the-Olympics face, Catherine looked surprised at her own lack of recognition, and Alan simply smiled with his finger hovering over the buzzer.

“That would be Kendrick Lamar,” Trebek told the group.

People on social media immediately began joking about the moment, with some cracking that that was the one question they would have answered correctly.

I’m actually upset that nobody could guess kendrick lamar in double jeopardy — traveling woman (@bluerae21) February 23, 2018

Kendrick Lamar was the answer on Jeopardy and no one got it right. I have never been more appalled. — Pilar 👻 (@poisoned_pills) February 23, 2018

ofcourse the only jeopardy questions I got right had to do with nicki minaj and kendrick lamar. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Courtney Walker (@courtneykaitlen) February 23, 2018

Alex just smiled while saying “Kendrick Lamar” like he’s personally Kendrick’s proud grandpa #Jeopardy — Jon Krause™ (@jonkrause) February 23, 2018

See the trio’s funny fail below.

Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com