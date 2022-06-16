'Jeopardy!' Contestants Stumped by 'Real Housewives' Question

Nowadays, even Jeopardy! contestants have to keep up on reality television. During a recent episode, host Mayim Bialik read off after the contestant chose a question from the "3 For The Show" category, and to many viewers' surprise, they didn't get the answer right in totality. "Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais get 'real,'" Bialik asked, per Entertainment Tonight Canada. "Who are 'The Real Housewives'," the contestant responded. "More specific?" Bialik replied. "'Of Orange County'?" the constant said back. "No," Bialik replied, adding "'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'."

"I love @jeopardy #BeverlyHillsbaby," Richards captioned the clip to her Instagram. Rinna also chimed in, commenting, "HELLO!!!!! Orange county?," Beauvais got in on the action, writing laughing and clapping emojis. Rinna reposted the video on her Instagram page. "Repost from @kylerichards18. I love @jeopardy #BeverlyHillsbaby *We love a @jeopardy moment!!"

Beauvais also shared the moment. She captioned her post and tagged her co-stars. "You know you've made it! @jeopardy repost @kylerichards18."

The series has been featured on the show previously. Last year, Rinna shared a video of her name being revealed as an answer on the show from a 2019 episode. In the clip, a contestant selected the celebrity couples category. She was provided a clue that referenced Rinna's husband, Harry Hamlin.

"This Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is Mrs. Harry Hamlin," the question read. Rinna posted the clip, captioning it, "When you are a @jeopardy question," Rinna captioned the post. "OMG!!!!!!!!

The actor also appeared as a clue during a 2018 episode of the show: "Lisa Rinna credits keeping things steamy for her marriage to this actor lasting '150 years in Hollywood math,'" the clue read. At the time, she shared a clip to her Instagram Story at the time, Rinna wrote: "Jeopardy. Bitches."