‘Jeopardy!’ Champion James Holzhauer Gets Rival Ken Jennings in ‘GOAT’ Quiz, and the Comments Roll In

While the Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time tournament is dominating primetime, the three contestants found time to take a Buzzfeed quiz and the results were as expected. Brad Rutter was told the Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time contestant he is most like is himself, and Ken Jennings got himself as well. Strangely enough though, James Holzhauer got Jennings!

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed posted “Which Jeopardy!: The Greatest Of All Time Contestant Are You?,” with questions like “How would your friends describe you?” and “You hit a Daily Double. You’re leading with $10,000 and it’s a category you’re so-so on. How do you proceed?”

Amazingly, all three tournament contestants took the quiz. “Well done [BuzzFeed],” Rutter wrote after sharing his result.

“Very relieved,” Jennings wrote.

However, Holzhauer got Jennings, and he only had a one-word response.

Some fans pointed out that they did get Holzhauer. The creator of the quiz, Jen Abidor, described Jennings as “a risk-taker whose motto seems to be go big or go home (aka ‘all the chips’).”

“I’m more you than….you?” one fan wrote.

“Man this is some real Scooby Doo villain type s—,” one fan wrote.

“If you want any pointers on how to be like James, I gotchu fam,” another wrote.

“I got you sooooooo. Identify crisis much?” another fan chimed in.

“This is some ‘Dolly Parton losing in a drag Dolly Parton impersonation contest’ kinda stuff,” another pointed out.

Holzhauer is the most recent of the three “GOATs” to take part in the new tournament. He is the third-highest overall winning Jeopardy! contestant, earning $2,714,416 in his 33 appearances. He also won $250,000 for winning the Tournament of Champions in November 2019. During his original streak from April to June 2019, Holzhauer won 32 consecutive games.

Holzhauer won the second night of the GOAT championship, leaving Jennings and Rutter in the dust. He finished with 82,414 points after two games, with Jennings winning 57,400 points and Rutter earning 14,400 points.

The tournament was filmed back in December, and the winner receives $1 million. Episodes are airing on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC