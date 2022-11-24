'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Reveals Funny Bar Trivia Story

Amy Schneider may be a dominant Jeopardy champion, but she didn't have as much luck while playing bar trivia. On Twitter, Schneider recounted how she recently competed in bar trivia for the first time since appearing on the quiz show competition. Was she able to win?

As Schneider related on Twitter, she went back to her bar trivia roots for a recent match. Unlike on Jeopardy, she played as a part of a team. What place did they come in? According to Schneider, "My team came in third." Naturally, fans had a field day with her admission. One person joked, "Imagine beating a Jeopardy champion in Bar Trivia. My ego would never shut up." Another Twitter user could relate, writing, "This makes me feel so much better about my losses at bar trivia."

Tonight I went out to bar trivia for the first time since my first Jeopardy appearance!



My team came in third — Amy Schneider (@Jeopardamy) November 22, 2022

Schneider's tweet came one day after she was crowned the winner of the Tournament of Champions competition. For this year's Tournament of Champions, the finalists — Schneider, Andrew He, and Sam Buttrey — were tasked with winning three games. Schneider ultimately won her third game on Monday and nabbed the win and the $250,000 prize that came with it. Following her win, she spoke with ABC7 News and opened up about the tournament.

"It was amazing. It was something that I had been, you know, I've been trying to tell myself it would be okay if I didn't do well in the tournament, but like, deep down I really wanted to prove that I really was that good and there was nothing like fluky about my first run," she said. "And it just felt really good to just sort of validate everything and they kind of like end this sort of like impostor syndrome, that was still kind of a little bit in my mind and really be like, 'No, I'm actually kind of good at playing Jeopardy.'"

The Tournament of Champions final saw Schneider going up against He once again, as she previously bested him in regular Jeopardy play in November 2021. At the time, that win began her historic 40-game run in the competition. When asked about going up against He again, she said, "I really just felt that we were going to meet again in this tournament of champions. So you know, like, certainly there were other players in the tournament that I knew could beat me, but he was the only one that I had that feeling of like losing against and so I was really, you know, kind of dreading it."