'Jeopardy!': What to Know About Alex Trebek's Suggested Replacement, Laura Coates

The prospect of a new Jeopardy! host has had fans buzzing lately, and we have everything viewers need to know about Alex Trebek's suggested replacement, Laura Coates. Back in 2018, Trebek stated that he thought Coates would be a great replacement host for whenever he exited the show. She was deeply flattered by his kind words and support and took to Twitter to thank him.

Coates is CNN Anchor and Senior Legal Analyst who also hosts The Laura Coates Show on SiriusXM. In 2016 she wrote a bestselling legal book titled You Have the Right: A Constitutional Guide to Policing the Police. Originally from Saint Paul, Minnesota, 41-year-old Coates is married with two children. She earned a bachelor's degree at the School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton University in New Jersey in 2001. Four years later Coates received her Juris Doctor from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I'd be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I'm a genius) #Dying https://t.co/qdMxWc9g5e via @TMZ — Laura Coates (@thelauracoates) July 30, 2018

While Trebek openly expressed interest in Coates being considered as the next host of Jeopardy!, she was not included in the roster of interim hosts who filled in this year, after his death. Trebek had been battling pancreatic cancer and passed away in November 2020. It was recently reported that Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards is close to closing a deal that will see him become the new permanent host of the iconic quiz show.

Notably, Richards is no stranger to game show hosting. He previously served as host of Beauty and the Geek and GSN's Pyramid. He has also worked be the scenes on many game shows, including The Price Is Right, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Weakest Link, and Let's Make a Deal. Richards was also considered as a replacement for Bob Barker when the iconic host left The Price is Right, but Drew Carey was chosen instead.

At this time, no official statement has been made regarding Richards being the new host of Jeopardy! Regarding his possible permanent hosting job, a Sony spokesperson stated that negotiations are ongoing and that there is more than one candidate being considered. A separate, anonymous source added, however, that while this is true, Richards appears to be the frontrunner.