Jenny McCarthy Posts a Photo Passed out on Emmys Red Carpet, Twitter Has Words

Jenny McCarthy wore herself out hosting some of the red carpet festivities of Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards, but plenty of viewers thought her cringey interview moments throughout the night didn’t earn her the red carpet nap she shared a photo of on Twitter when all the award show madness died down. Wearing her gown from the night’s festivities, The Masked Singer judge pretended to take a little cat nap on the steps while thanking followers on Twitter for tuning in.

“Thank you so much for watching! Appreciate the and support so much,” she wrote. “And now I sleep.”

Thank you so much for watching! Appreciate the ❤️ and support so much. 💃❤️💃❤️💃

And now I sleep. pic.twitter.com/CzunQf6f1E — Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) September 23, 2019

Earlier in the evening, McCarthy bombed an interview with Christina Applegate, incorrectly saying the Dead to Me actress was nominated for her second Emmy that night instead of her fourth and claiming she wanted to be her when she grew up while watching Applegate on TV as a child, despite being just one year younger.

This, plus McCarthy’s staunch belief in the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, had Twitter more than ready to weigh in on her performance that night.

Watching you bomb during that twin wreck was something. Dare I say apocalyptic? Do you feel ok? Perhaps you’ve contracted some kind of virus that could’ve easily been averted by, say, a vaccine? — Slightly Optimistic FinsFan (@nicko6568) September 23, 2019

Christina applegate handled your ignorance so well yesterday. Glad you can sleep about it — peter the metor (@peterthemeteor) September 23, 2019

Apparently your knowledge of the Emmy nominations was equal to your knowledge of vaccines. I loved @1capplegate dragging you — Anne Madison (@madisonfive) September 23, 2019

