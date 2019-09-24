TV Shows

Jenny McCarthy Posts a Photo Passed out on Emmys Red Carpet, Twitter Has Words

Jenny McCarthy wore herself out hosting some of the red carpet festivities of Sunday’s 2019 Emmy Awards, but plenty of viewers thought her cringey interview moments throughout the night didn’t earn her the red carpet nap she shared a photo of on Twitter when all the award show madness died down. Wearing her gown from the night’s festivities, The Masked Singer judge pretended to take a little cat nap on the steps while thanking followers on Twitter for tuning in.

“Thank you so much for watching! Appreciate the and support so much,” she wrote. “And now I sleep.”

Earlier in the evening, McCarthy bombed an interview with Christina Applegate, incorrectly saying the Dead to Me actress was nominated for her second Emmy that night instead of her fourth and claiming she wanted to be her when she grew up while watching Applegate on TV as a child, despite being just one year younger.

This, plus McCarthy’s staunch belief in the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism, had Twitter more than ready to weigh in on her performance that night.

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

