Oscar-Winning Actress And Singer Joins ‘The Voice’ As Coach For Season 13

Well, The Voice is getting a very talented new judge for its 13th season. It has been revealed that Oscar winner and America Idol alum Jennifer Hudson has signed on for the coming season of the NBC singing competition series.

Additionally, season 13 will see Miley Cyrus return for her second run as a coach, joining Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

Cyrus made her debut last fall alongside Levine, Shelton and Alicia Keys, who is appearing on the current season.

NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy spoke of Hudson joining the series saying:

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for. Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."

Hudson's casting comes as The Voice prepares to once again face-off against longtime opponent American Idol, which ABC will revive sometime in the 2017-18 season.

Hudson first became a household name when she competed on the third season of Idol in 2004. She was shockingly voted off in week seven, but went onto sign a record deal with Arista Records later that year.

She won an Oscar for her performance as Effie White in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical Dreamgirls, and her other subsequent film roles include Sex and the City, The Secret Life of Bees and Chi-Raq. A two-time Grammy winner, she has also released three studio albums. She just released a new single, Remember Me.

The Voice gig brings Hudson back to NBC, where she guest-starred on Smash and recently co-starred in the network's Hairspray Live! production. Earlier this year, she joined The Voice UK as a coach and won her first season. Hudson is repped by CAA, Azoff Music Management and Ziffren Brittenham.

The series has had a plethora of guest coaches including Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Shakira, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Gwen Stefani, who is currently appearing as a coach on the show.

The Voice was renewed for season 13 back in October 2016.

