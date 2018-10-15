Jennifer Garner Reveals ‘Alias’ Reboot in the Works

Jennifer Garner has revealed that an Alias reboot is in the works, but that it will probably “be totally different.”

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Garner spilled the news, but added that she’s not really involved with the plans.

“I’ve heard that there’s an Alias reboot happening, but no one’s talked to me about it. I mean, it would be totally different,” she explained, adding that she definitely would return. “But if they didn’t have me on as a guest, I would be very, very angry. But I can’t imagine it being that serious yet because I haven’t heard anything about it at all.”

Garner starred in the spy series on ABC for five seasons, from 2001 until 2006. Since then, she has been primarily a film actress, but recently returned to TV in the HBO limited series Camping, which was created by Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner.

In addition to Garner, Camping co-stars David Tennant (Doctor Who, Marvel’s Jessica Jones), Juliette Lewis (Nerve, Jem and the Holograms), Ione Skye (Arrested Development, Private Practice), Chris Sullivan (This Is Us, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), and Brett Gelman (Stranger Things, Love).

“I’ve never thought of returning to TV as some huge thing, so it wasn’t a barrier to me that I had to get over,” Garner said of joining the show. “It was a job. And it was shot in L.A., and the words were genius, and Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham were a pair that anyone would be so lucky to work with. And once I was in the process of saying yes, it just kept getting better and better. As David came on and Juliette Lewis came on and Ione Skye came on, the pot just got sweeter.”

Konner also spoke about Garner signing on for Camping, and praised the actress for taking a big career leap with the show.

“She said she loved the script. I think it was a real departure for her compared to who she played and I think she was excited to do that,” Konner shared. “She really seems like a brave actor to me and someone who doesn’t want to get stuck in the same thing for a really long time. I think also a great way to get talent as a mother who lives in L.A. is to do a limited series. And shoot it in Los Angeles. … You’re not leaving your three kids at home to go to Vancouver.”

Camping currently airs Sundays on HBO.