Jennifer Aniston Clarifies ‘Friends’ Revival Comments

Jennifer Aniston is clarifying her comment that a Friends reboot is potentially on the horizon.

The actress had sparked hope that fans would soon be returning to Central Perk during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, during which she claimed that she and her former co-stars “would do it” when asked about a revival.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Aniston clarified her comment, admitting that she opted to have a change of heart on her normal stance of “no” and instead offered fans a small glimmer of hope and excitement.

“Well, ‘no’ was getting me nowhere, and ‘maybe’ was getting me nowhere. So I thought I’d try ‘yes.’ See what would happen,” the actress explained. “Sorry!”

However, Aniston did admit that “anything could happen,” meaning that fans shouldn’t entirely give up on a potential revival series.

“Anything could happen. I have no idea though,” she said. “”There’s no plans in the immediate future.”

Although there currently aren’t any plans on the table to bring the series back, despite continuous calls from fans to do so, a Friends revival isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility given the current TV landscape that is riddled with reboots, revivals, and sequels.

Following the success of ABC’s Roseanne revival, which has since lost its titular character and transformed into The Conners, a number of other networks followed suit, with Will & Grace once again gracing TV screens and even a single season of Murphy Brown returning to CBS.

In the meantime, fans can get their Friends fix by pulling up the Netflix app, where the TV series is currently available for streaming for at least the remainder of the year. The long-term fate of the series on the streaming service appears to be rather dire, however, and it is speculated its contract with Netflix will not be renewed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Lesley Goldberg, veteran television executive Kevin Reilly recently stated that keeping the series on Netflix is “not a good model to share” when WarnerMedia has its own streaming service set to soon debut. He added that “they should be exclusive to the service.”

His statement followed just months after Netflix subscribers reported seeing a January 1, 2019 expiration date on the series’ Netflix page. The expiration date was later removed, and it was reported that the streaming giant had paid $100 million to keep the series on its platform for another year.

Warner Bros. parent company WarnerMedia’s streaming service is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019.