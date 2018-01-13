Jenna Fischer Would Come Back for ‘The Office’ Revival, on One Condition

Jenna Fischer had no clue there were talks for a potential The Office reboot.

The actress, known for playing the role of Pam, told reporters during a Television Critics Association panel she has not been approached about coming back for the reboot, but that she’d do it in a heartbeat if Greg Daniels, the show’s developer, backs the project.

“I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea,” Fischer said. “I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character and as long as Greg Daniels is the person in charge and the visionary behind it, then I would absolutely be up for it. We just have to get Mindy [Kaling], B.J. Novak, Gene Stupnitsky and Lee Eisenberg, Mike Schur to write some episodes. That show was so great because of the talent involved behind the scenes, not just on the screen.”

According to Complex, the reboot will include returning cast members as well as new faces. Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and Creed Bratton have said they will return if the revival. Steve Carrell, who played Michael Scott before leaving the show in season 7, will not be involved.

Here’s hoping for a Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam cameo if the revival happens.

Photo: Facebook / The Office