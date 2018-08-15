Jenna Dewan Debuts in ‘The Resident’ Season 2 Trailer

Jenna Dewan’s arrival to Fox‘s The Resident season 2 will bring the flirty drama to the hospital.

Despite only appearing in a few seconds of the new trailer for the upcoming season, Dewan’s Julian Lynn steals the show with her flirty looks at Devon (Manish Dayal).

Lynn is described as a “sharp and sophisticated medical device rep with an ability to connect with just about anybody. Her warmth, beauty and charisma make her highly effective at a job she loves.”

Looks like she’ll be putting those charisma skills to use on one of our favorite doctors.

The trailer also seems to indicate the hospital will be in chaos when the show returns for season 2, after a storm knocks out the power grid. Without generators, the patients are in danger do not have the machines that help them stay alive. The doctors will have to work even harder to keep everyone alive.

The trailer also showed some sexual tension between Conrad (Match Czuchry) and Nic (Emily VanCamp).

The Resident focuses on the bureaucratic limitations imposed on doctors and nurses within hospital guidelines and business practices. The show was reportedly Fox’s No. 3 scripted series of the year. It pulled in an average 4.6 million viewers live and an audience of more than 10 million across platforms per episode. The show had an average rating of 1.05 in the key demographic of adults 18-49.

The series was created by Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi, all three of whom wrote on the first season. Jones also works as an executive producer, along with Todd Harthan, Rob Corn, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Oly Obst and Phillip Noyce.

Julian Lynn is not Dewan’s only scripted role we have to look forward to. The World of Dance host is also set to star on Mixtape, a series first rejected by Fox but picked up for a ten-episode first season at Netflix.

Dewan also has a few film projects on the way, including The Wedding Year, a romantic comedy co-starring Sarah Hyland (Modern Family), Tyler James Williams (The Walking Dead), Anna Camp (True Blood), Patrick Warburton (Netflix’s A Series of Unfortunate Events) and Wanda Sykes (The New Adventures of Old Christine).

After that, Dewan will appear in Berlin, I Love You. Little is known about the film at this time, but it is said to be a romantic anthology film containing multiple stories.

In addition to Dewan, the film’s all-star cast includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Luke Wilson, Mickey Rourke, Hayden Panettiere, Dianna Agron, Diego Luna, and Iwan Rheon.

The Resident is set to return for its second season Monday, September Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.