Jenna Bush Hager Teases Possible ‘Today’ Exit

NBC host Jenna Bush Hager is looking ahead to the future.

The 43-year-old host of Today with Jenna & Friends hinted at a possible exit during last Wednesday’s episode of the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have this sort of dream—I just think everybody should have chapters in their lives—I have a dream—I don’t know how realistic it is—but when the Jenna & Friends chapter comes to a close…” she began to say on the show.

“Well, why would that ever happen?,” her co-host Matt Rogers interrupted.

“Well.. linear television, baby!,” she said. “Who knows? But when I’m ready to go to my next chapter, I think it would be so nice to move back to Texas and let my kids—I went to a big public high school—have a different life.”

Bush Hager grew up in Austin, Texas, as the daughter of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush. Her discussion regarding the end of Today came as her and Rogers discussed if they’d ever move back to their hometown.

“Isn’t Austin great? I love Austin,” she told Rogers.

She has three children: her two daughters, 12-year-old Mila and 9-year-old Poppy, and one son, 6-year-old Hal.

Bush Hager is, in a manner of speaking, the last woman standing for a bygone era of Today. She joined the series in 2009, and became one of the show’s main anchors next to Hoda Kotb after the departure of Kathie Lee Gifford in 2019. This past January, Kotb also left the series to focus on raising her two daughters.