Hilarie Burton Shares First Photos of Daughter George

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton shared the first photos of their new baby girl, George Virginia Morgan, along with candid details on their heartbreaking journey to round two of parenthood.

“As some of you know, @jeffreydeanmorgan is off in Europe getting ready to do some big conventions,” Burton wrote beneath a collage of photos of their second child on Instagram. “And he’s self aware enough to know his track record for ‘spilling the beans’ isn’t so great (bless his heart!). So before he starts tripping up in an attempt to maintain our privacy, he asked that I go ahead and post something about our little girl’s birth.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“But before I do that, there’s something I really want to say to all the women out there who are trying…..” she continued, adding that it took a “long time” to “have this baby.”

“The first time I got pregnant, it took a year and a half. I surprised him on Christmas with baby Seahawk booties. We cried. We celebrated. We picked out names. And we lost that baby,” Burton wrote.

“More losses followed, and as so many couples know, it was heartbreaking. It still is heartbreaking,” she said.

Burton wrote that she’d “weep out of jealousy” upon seeing “the endless parade of celebrities showing off their bumps and babies” in the news.

“Didn’t they know something could go wrong? Didn’t they know that there were other women out there struggling? It pained me to see the corporate sponsored baby showers and magazine covers capitalizing on this human miracle that wasn’t happening for us,” she wrote.

“So when this pregnancy started, we were cautious. I didn’t want to celebrate for fear of jinxing it. I didn’t want a baby shower. I checked her heartbeat every day, up until the day she was born. And now that she is here, I just stare at her in wonder all day,” Burton said. “I see her in her daddy’s arms and I don’t take any of it for granted. She screams bloody murder and I smile because she is so wildly alive.”

“So now that folks know she’s here, I don’t want her birth to cause any other woman to weep at her kitchen table. If anything, my wish is that she would restore hope for others. Fertility is a fickle thing. And for the other couples out there who have had dark days, we want to introduce our miracle baby to you and send you our love and support in finding yours,” she said. “Please meet George Virginia Morgan. She was born February 16th. Her daddy delivered her. We love her very much.”

The Walking Dead star confirmed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

“Hey y’all… baby gal morgan is spectacular. We just respecting her wishes for laying low a bit longer. But we super appreciate all the well wishes n stuff. Thank you. Xojdhilgusandbabygal,” Morgan tweeted.

Morgan and the One Tree Hill star are already parents to seven-year-old son Augustus. They announced they were expecting another baby at the Emmy Awards in September, when Morgan put his hand on Burton’s baby bump. Morgan later confirmed the news again during a Supernatural convention.

“I texted [Burton] right after I spilled the little girl beans… and, as usual… she was a rockstar,” Morgan wrote on Instagram after accidentally spilling the beans. “After all these years she’s come to expect me to be a dope… thank god she gets it, and loves me regardless. Thank you New Jersey, and the incredible [Supernatural] family!”