‘Chicago P.D.’ Star Jason Beghe Files for Divorce

It’s been a rough year for Jason Beghe, culminating with a divorce filing from his wife of 16 years.

The actor, who plays Sergeant Hank Voight on NBC’s Chicago P.D., filed for divorce Thursday from his wife, Angeline, The Blast reports, citing court documents. The legal papers cite irreconcilable differences as their reason for separating.

The couple shares two children together, Bix, 14, and Bo, 11. Beghe has requested joint legal and physical custody of the children in his filing. He also has offered to pay spousal support following the divorce proceedings, minus a few inherited properties he wants to keep separate.

Though Beghe filed the documents on Thursday, he listed the date of separation for the couple as May 10, 2016. Around that time, the actor was investigated by NBC after claims of “inappropriate behavior” from several cast and crew members on Chicago P.D., according to a report from Deadline released in November.

The report alleged that colleagues complained of Beghe’s use of aggressive and sexually suggestive language, as well as “intimidating postures and more.”

At the time of the report, Beghe released a statement seemingly confirming its contents.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said. I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one.”

Beghe, who has continued to star in the NBC drama following the investigation, expressed his love for his Chicago family.

“It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew,” Beghe added. “I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Beghe’s bad behavior was also reportedly a major factor in costar Sophia Bush’s decision to exit the hit drama.