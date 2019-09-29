‘Jane the Virgin’ Actor Alano Miller Temporarily Blinded After Accident on Set of Oprah Winfrey’s New Show

Jane the Virgin actor Alano Miller was temporarily blinded during an accident on the set of a new series in the works for Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN. Miller was working on Cherish The Day, a new anthology series executive produced by When They See Us filmmaker Ava DuVernay. The accident happened during filming in Los Angeles last week.

Miller was blinded when a production light burst during shooting, reports The Blast. A witness told the site, “a set light burned out, and for some reason it made a very bright flash.”

Medics on the set rushed to help Miller, who was sent to urgent care at a nearby hospital. Doctors said there was no permanent damage and Miller was allowed to go home.

Miller later returned to the set and finished filming scenes that night and into the early morning hours.

“The guy is a champion and we appreciated him returning to finish the job,” one source told The Blast.

Miller was cast in Cherish The Day in July, Deadline reported at the time. DuVernay created the series and is executive producing through Array Filmworks. The show is a Warner Horizon Scripted Television production and is expected to debut in winter 2020.

Every season of the series centers on a different romantic couple, with each episode looking at a single day in their lives. In the first season, Miller stars as Evan Fisher and Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) plays Genrly James. They meet and fall in love in Los Angeles. The eight-episode season will span five years.

Other actors starring in the series are Cicely Tyson, Larry Bates, Camryn Jones and Kellee Stewart.

Miller, 39, is best known for his role as Cato on the WGN series Underground. His other credits include episodes of Royal Pains, Halt and Catch Fire, Battle Creek, NCIS and Atlanta. He played Aaron Zazo and Roman Zazo in 10 episodes of The CW’s Jane The Virgin, between 2014 and 2018. Miller has also appeared in the films Loving and Wish You Well. He is married to She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise.

Miller did not mention his injury on his Instagram page. His most recent post was a photo of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ novel The Water Dancer, which was recently chosen as an Oprah’s Book Club selection.

In a recent interview with Runway Live, Miller described a different on-set injury that happened on the Jane The Virgin set.

“On Jane The Virgin, my character has a death scene in which he is impaired by an ice sculpture,” Miller explained. “I had to balance my entire body using one leg while laying on a very fragile and freezing ice sculpture. It took everything in me to stop shaking so they could get the shot. It was amazing once it was all done. My leg grew three sizes that day.”

Photo credit: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Netflix