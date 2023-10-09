Jane Seymour Crashes Family Reunion in 'Harry Wild' Season 2 Exclusive Clip

The Jane Seymour-starring Acorn TV mystery series Harry Wild kicks off its second season on Monday, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In the clip, Seymour's crime-solving literature professor Harry Wild crashes a family reunion between her young partner Fergus Reid (Rohan Nedd) and his long-lost mother, played by Irish singer-turned-actress Samantha Mumba (The Time Machine). Check out the full clip below!

In a synopsis of Harry Wild Season 2, Acorn TV details: "Season Two follows former literature professor, Harry Wild (Seymour), who has found an unusual pastime in retirement: solving crimes along with her young partner in PI work, Fergus Reid. Together the wise-cracking pair investigate cases ranging from missing persons to murders, much to the annoyance of Harry's son, Charlie (Kevin Ryan, Guilt), who's a detective in the Dublin Garda. When Fergus's mother suddenly turns up, years after abandoning her family, they have a deeply personal mystery to solve: What are her intentions? And can he trust her?"

Additional cast includes Paul Tylak (Kin), Amy Huberman (Striking Out, Cold Feet) and Rose O'Neill. Harry Wild is produced by Dynamic Television. Acorn Media Enterprises co-produces. Season Two is created and written by David Logan, along with writer Jo Spain, and executive produced by Seymour, Daniel March, Klaus Zimmermann, James Gibb, Morgan O'Sullivan, James Flynn, Bea Hammer and Catherine Mackin. Robert Quinn and Emer Conroy serve as directors.

Heralded as one of Seymour's "most dynamic roles," the humor-filled, six-episode season debuts with a two-episode premiere on Monday, Oct. 9 on Acorn TV. New episodes will be released weekly on Mondays. The series will be available on Acorn TV in the US, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

AMC Networks' Acorn TV is North America's largest streaming service specializing in premium British and international television. Acorn TV adds exclusive programming every week to a deep library of revered mysteries, dramas, and comedies – all commercial-free. Acorn TV's recent slate is comprised of critically acclaimed commissioned and original series.

This includes popular New Zealand detective series My Life Is Murder (Lucy Lawless), acclaimed Irish crime thriller Bloodlands (James Nesbitt, co-executive produced by Jed Mercurio), British crime drama Whitstable Pearl (Kerry Godliman), Emmy-nominated Queens of Mystery,Kiwi romantic comedy Under the Vines and British detective drama Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel), to name a few. Current and upcoming Acorn TV Original Series include international crime series Cannes Confidential (Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber), tasty murder mystery Mrs. Sidhu Investigates (Meera Syal), Signora Volpe (Emilia Fox), The Chelsea Detective (Adrian Scarborough) and many more.