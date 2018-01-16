See Jane Fonda’s Scorching Response to Lily Tomlin’s Facelift Comment

Lily Tomlin’s joke about her longtime friendship with Jane Fonda ended with a major burn for NBC host Megyn Kelly.

Tomlin and Fonda appeared together on Today with co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb to discuss the upcoming fourth season of their Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie. As the pair giggled together, Kotb asked how long they had known each other.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“50 years,” Fonda began, recalling their work together on 9 to 5, a film released in 1980 starring the pair alongside Dolly Parton.

But Tomlin interjected with a wittier time reference for her co-star.

“I think before your first facelift,” Tomlin joked.

The ladies cackled for a moment, then Tomlin said, “I’m just kidding.” Guthrie began to move on from the awkward moment, but Fonda hit back with a jab at NBC host Kelly, who was not present for the interview.

Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin’s facelift comment pic.twitter.com/2qUUxReqiy — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 16, 2018

“Who are you, Megyn Kelly?” Fonda quipped at her colleague.

“Oh that’s right! I forgot she was the one,” Tomlin responded, remembering Fonda’s uncomfortable encounter with the broadcaster last fall.

When Fonda appeared on Megyn Kelly Today as one of the first guests on the NBC News program, the host bombarded her with questions about her history with plastic surgery, despite appearing to discuss an upcoming film with co-star Robert Redford.

“You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically,” Kelly praised 80-year-old Fonda. “You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing… I read that you said you’re not proud to say you’ve had work done. Why not?”

“We really wanna talk about that now?” Fonda replied. Kelly tried a softer angle to get her question across. “Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

“Well, thanks,” Fonda bluntly replied. “Good attitude, good posture. I take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery.”

The awkward exchange left fans puzzled by Kelly’s questions, which came weeks after another uncomfortable interview with the cast of Will & Grace, and in awe of Fonda’s quick reaction.

Later, Fonda talked to Entertainment Tonight Canada about the weird moment, admitting she was “a little bit” shocked by Kelly’s question.

“It was a weird thing to bring up, whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not,” she said. “I have, and I’ve talked about it, but it just seemed like the wrong time and place to raise that question.”

Aside from cosmetic procedures, Fonda revealed on Monday she had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip. She appeared on an episode of BUILD Series with a bandage on her chin, but assured she was doing well.

The actress previously underwent a lumpectomy for breast cancer in 2010 and was declared “100 percent cancer free” following the procedure.

On her Today appearance Tuesday, Fonda appeared without a bandage but she was not wearing lipstick on her seemingly slim lower lip.

Catch witty seniors Fonda and Tomlin on new episodes of Grace and Frankie, available on Netflix January 19.