Is ‘Blue Bloods’ on Tonight?

A new episode of Blue Bloods airs Friday, March 30, following a sabbatical due in part to the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. The episode, “Close Calls,” airs at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

The episode sees Jamie Regan (Will Estes) and his partner, Eddie (Vanessa Ray) helping Officer Tariq (Rene Ifrah) get a new assignment after he worked undercover at a mosque. Danny’s brother-in-law Jimmy (Kevin Dillon) also needs Danny’s help after he gets involved with mobsters. Frank also wants Erin to have Anthony investigate his old partner, Lenny (Treat Williams).

“Close Calls” is Kevin Dillon’s first appearance on Blue Bloods since the February 2017 episode “Hard Bargain.” That means it is also his first appearance since Danny’s wife Linda (Amy Carlson) died. The character was killed off-screen before the start of season eight after Carlson decided not to renew her contract.

This is the first time in awhile that Jamie gets his own story. The last two episodes have instead featured stories about Erin’s daughter Nicky (Sami Gayle) and Erin’s own investigator Anthony (Steven Schirripa) investigating his old partner.

The last new episode of Blue Bloods was “Tale of Two Cities,” which aired back on March 9. In that episode, Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and his partner, Detective Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), investigated the murder of a man with two families. They discovered that the man’s eldest son killed him by accident in an argument after the son discovered his still-married father’s younger girlfriend.

On April 6, Eddie and Jamie get another story, but it has an ominous ending. In “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty,” Eddie will be shot while on duty. But, spoiler alert, she appears in CBS photos for “Risk Management,” which airs on Friday, April 13.

The main case in “Friendship, Love, and Loyalty” will be a cold case that resurfaces after the mother of the victim complains to the NYPD about her son’s killer never being found. Danny and Baez investigate the murder, which makes the original detective on the case angry. Erin and Anthony are also not too happy about this, since their office shut the case down because of lack of evidence.

Erin also has to face her ex-husband, Jack (Peter Hermann), in court on opposite sides. It is his first appearance on the show since Sept. 29, 2017 episode “Cutting Losses.”

The episode will also include a plot with Frank (Tom Selleck), who needs to defend his department after Mayor Dutton (Lorraine Bracco) decides against defending the police in a press conference. Dutton recently took office and has clashed with Frank’s more conservative view of policing. Bracco, an Emmy-nominated actress for her role in The Sopranos, has not been seen since the Nov. 17, 2017 episode “Pick Your Poison.”

Photo credit: CBS