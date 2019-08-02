‘Into the Badlands’ Star Ella-Rae Smith Reveals What She Took From the Set Before Series Finale

Into the Badlands may have aired its series finale in May, but series star Ella-Rae Smith has a few mementos to remember her time on the AMC show. Speaking exclusively to PopCulture.com, Smith, who portrayed Nix, revealed what she took from the set after the series ended, and it wasn’t her prosthetic head.

“I did not take my prosthetic head because I think that would be incredibly creepy to have an identical replica of my severed head on my mantelpiece or something,” Smith said, revealing that fans frequently ask about the unusual prop. “I do have some prosthetic toes somewhere, which are just are like hanging out on my mantelpiece.”

Smith also admitted that before departing the series, she snuck off with one other item: one of the pamphlets that Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay) handed out in the series.

“I also have, this is getting very specific, I have a leaflet when Pilgrim, the character who my character ended the show with, when he arrived at the show he hands out these leaflets. I have one of them somewhere. I think I want to get it framed and put it on the wall,” she said. “So yeah, I have some little mementos, but nothing massive like a sword. Although I would love my sword.”

After three seasons on AMC, the network announced in February 2019 that the martial arts drama would be ending.

Smith had joined Into the Badlands for its third season, joining the cast as recurring character Nix, one of two teenagers with a close relationship to Pilgrim whose Gift he used as a weapon. Appearing in 16 episodes that were filmed “in one go,” leaving the series behind was “really sad” for Smith.

“I’ve never seen a show like Badlands,” Smith said. “I’m sad to see it go and I’m sad for the fans because it has such an amazing, loyal fan base. I’m sad that we’re not going to be giving them more crazy fights and more crazy stories and adventures.”

“But I’m also, I don’t know, there’s a part of me that’s happy because it ended in a really good way. It went out with a bang quite literally,” she added. “I think that Miles and Al, the creators will make something else magical pretty soon.”

Smith, whose other credits include Clique and Dead Birds, among others, can next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming eight-part series The Stranger, which is based on Harlan Coben’s novel of the same name and also stars Richard Armitage and Brandon Fellows. She also has several more projects in the works, which she says is going to make for “an exciting rest of the year.”

Smith can also be seen in the lighthearted adventure film 2:Hrs, which is set for digital and VOD release on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

Photo credit: Aidan Monaghan/AMC