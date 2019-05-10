‘I Feel Bad’ Canceled by NBC After Just 13 Episodes

Fans of I Feel Bad are about to feel worse. The Amy Poehler-produced comedy series was canceled Friday after just 13 episodes, TVLine reports.

The cancellation wasn’t exactly a surprise, as the 13 episodes never received a back order, and its final two episodes were also burned off the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[I Feel Bad] was always intended as a 13-episode season because a pair of upcoming comedies still need to be scheduled (Abby’s, A.P. Bio) and will conclude in December,” the network told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “A decision on [I Feel Bad’s] future will be determined at a later date.”

What’s more is that series star Sarayu Blue signed on to co-star opposite Jennifer Morrison in the CBS medical drama pilot Under the Bridge in March.

I Feel Bad averaged a 0.56 demo rating and ranked third-to-last among all NBC sitcoms this season, outranking only A.P. Bio and Abby’s.

Written by Aseem Batra, Blue starred as Emet — the seemingly perfect wife, mother and business professional who was actually just figuring it all out like the rest of us, and felt particularly bad about something each episode. Paul Adelstein (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Brian George (The Big Bang Theory) and Madhur Jaffrey (EastEnders) rounded out the cast.