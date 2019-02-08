‘HTGAWM’ Star Amirah Vann Talks Annalise and Tegan’s Future: ‘Intimacy Comes in Many Forms’

How to Get Away With Murder‘s Amirah Vann knows some fans are shipping Tegan Price and Annalise Keating together.

In the ABC drama’s winter premiere episode, Annalise (Viola Davis) and Eve (Famke Janssen) discussed how the series’ main character would be happier if she found someone to love and be her partner.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The conversation ended with Annalise — who was revealed as pansexual in earlier episodes — saying she can take care of herself, though the series jumped immediately to a conversation between lawyers Tegan (Vann) and Emmett Crawford (Timothy Hutton) discussing their possible feelings for her.

Could the sequence be foreshadowing Annalise’s next love interest?

Vann, who was promoted to series regular ahead of the ABC drama series’ fifth season, revealed in a recent conversation with PopCulture.com that she is just as invested as fans when it comes to Annalise and Tegan getting closer.

“I think that’s exciting… but I think pairing comes in many forms and I just feel like where it winds up it’s still going to be exciting,” Vann told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Friday, Feb. 1.

“Like intimacy comes in many forms so it’s just like, we’ll see how it all unfolds,” she added.

Vann also said that whether the characters end up romantically involved, become best friends or just closer business partners, the writers always find a way to keep the relationships on the series “exciting.”

The lawyers of Caplan and Gold will be getting closer to Annalise and the members of the Keating 4 in the next episode, titled “Where Are Your Parents?” also featuring the return of Cicely Tyson as Annalise’s mother, Ophelia Harkness. The episode will find Annalise bringing her closed ones together for the holidays as she makes a big decision concerning her future.

Vann teased Ophelia’s return will show a new side of Tegan.

“I feel like Cicely Tyson coming back, that’s just so extraordinary. Her presence in the room alone is just transformative,” Vann said of acting with the Hollywood legend. “As an actress that was an honor and then just as Tegan, she’s had a tough background so to just be there in the presence of this mother figure… it’s just really special.”

When it comes to the latest Tegan twist, which showed her reaching out to the FBI in a mysterious burner phone, Vann teased we will find out her intentions soon.

How to Get Away With Murder airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.