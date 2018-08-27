How to Watch the 2018 MTV VMAs

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards air Monday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV, and here’s how to watch what’s sure to be a night full of major moments as some of the music industry’s biggest names walk the red carpet, perform and, for some, take home a Moon Person statue.

Broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the show begins at 9 p.m. ET. MTV has also organized a pre-show that begins at 8 p.m. Both of those events can be watched on the network, and for those with a cable login, the show can be streamed online via MTV’s website or on a smart device with the MTV app. The awards will also be simulcast on other Viacom channels including VH1, BET, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, TV Land, CMT and Logo.

MTV will also stream footage on Twitter beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET for those who want an even earlier fix of the action, with nominees like Cardi B, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Drake set to pick up a whole lot of hardware.

While MTV has not yet announced a host for the evening, the show is set to feature performances from Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Panic! At the Disco, Shawn Mendes, Logic, Ryan Tedder, Maluma, Post Malone, Travis Scott and more. In addition, the show will likely include some sort of tribute to Aretha Franklin, who passed away last week.

Cardi B has also been revealed to be opening the show with the rapper hitting the stage for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, Kulture, in July. However, the new mom won’t perform, clarifying on her Instagram Story that she will only be appearing on the show. Cardi B has the most nominations of any artist, with the 25-year-old scoring 10 nods, so fans will likely see her return to the stage for an acceptance speech.

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform. Lopez is the first Latin artist to receive the prestigious award, which has previously been given to stars including Britney Spears, P!nk and Jackson himself.

Earlier this month, Lopez told MTV’s Sway Calloway that her historic achievement was “overwhelming.”

“That’s always an amazing thing because you want everybody to know that they have a fair shot at anything in this life,” she said. “If I could be the first to do anything, it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else, it’s about them.”

