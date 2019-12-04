‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The Christmas television specials are in full force now that it’s December. On Monday, viewers — even the ones who don’t approve of the show’s bullying storyline — were able to catch Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer on CBS. On Tuesday, another Christmas favorite will find itself on screens across the country when How The Grinch Stole Christmas airs.

The iconic holiday special will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. For viewers who can’t catch it live, don’t forget to set the DVRs for later viewing. The Grinch can also be found on most on-demand providers, along with other streaming platforms like Firestick and Roku.

IMDb describes the film as, “A grumpy hermit hatches a plan to steal Christmas from the Whos of Whoville.” The Grinch, along with his dog Max, live atop Mt. Crumpit and away from The Whos down in Whoville. With a “heart two sizes too small,” The Grinch attempts to ruin Christmas for the Whos but eventually has a change of heart and ultimately finds himself leading the festivities and carving the dinner staple, the Roast Beast.

This is also where the famous “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” song by Thurl Ravenscroft debuted.

It’s been 53 years since How The Grinch Stole Christmas premiered. The film was born from the Dr. Seuss book written in 1957.

Since the special, there’s been multiple adaptations. A live adaptation remake was released in 2000 and starred Jim Carrey. In 2018, The Grinch was released by Illumination with Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones lending their voices.

In an interview with EW, Carrey talked about the rigors of playing The Grinch and how the suit made it very difficult to play the part.

“About two weeks in, I was having a lot of trouble with the Grinch suit, so they brought a guy in who actually teaches people how to handle torture, and he gave me a couple of tips. You just forget [the pain]. Sitting around in that suit was not too fun, but performing in it was amazing. I can be as uncomfortable as I want, but when somebody says action, it’s like going into another reality.”