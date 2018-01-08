Here’s How Much Money Golden Globe Nominees Make

The Golden Globes are tonight, meaning the biggest celebrities in Hollywood will be picking up awards from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Some of them are familiar faces who have earned steady paychecks in Hollywood for decades, others are just starting out.

Forbes reported that The Post actor Tom Hanks was paid $31 million in 2017. Hanks is the only actor on Forbes‘ Top 10 list of highest paid actors in 2017 to earn a Golden Globe nomination.

The highest-paid actress on Forbes‘ list for 2017 was nominated for a Golden Globe. Emma Stone cashed in on La La Land, earning $26 million. She won the Golden Globe last year, and is up for Best Actress – Musical/Comedy again for Battle of the Sexes. No other actress in either the Musical/Comedy or Drama categories made the Top 10.

According to a 2015 Hollywood Reporter report, Meryl Streep, who was nominated for The Post, earned $5 million from Ricki and the Flash. Denzel Washington, who earned a nomination for Roman J. Israel, Esq. this year, earned $20 million upfront for The Equalizer, which is getting a sequel.

Jessica Chastain, who is up for Molly’s Game, has long fought against the gender pay gap. In 2015, it was estimated that she earned just $1.5 million from The Martian, while Matt Damon likely made about $15 million.

“If I’m in the situation where I have equal experience to the other actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less,” Chastain told Town And Country Magazine in November 2017. “It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”

Golden Globe nominees Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman earned pretty good paychecks from HBO for Big Little Lies. The two both reportedly earned $350,00 per episode each for the show. They were also executive producers.

According to Variety, nominee Anthony Anderson made $100,000 per episode on Black-ish. Catriona Balfe earns $100,000 per episode of Outlander.