How the Stars are Getting Ready for the Golden Globes

It’s the day of the 2018 Golden Globes, and many stars have been getting red carpet ready all day,

From making sure their outfit is on point to getting their hair and makeup done, most of the celebrity attendees have been primping for the first ceremony of award season with their glam squad for hours.

Some stars such as This is Us actress Mandy Moore and Glee star Lea Michele have given fans a behind-the-scenes look at how they’re getting ready for the show.

Kristin Cavallari

Hairstylist Riawna Capri previewed pre-show host Kristin Cavallari’s high ponytail in an Instagram showing the two laughing while doing The Hills alum’s beauty prep Sunday.

“So much fun getting ready together with [Kristin Cavallari] for the [Golden Globes]!” Capri captioned the photo. “Make sure to check US out on the LIVE Pre [Red Carpet] show on E! at 1pm PST!!! And yes, i said US, meaning, me too!!! Hahha! Wish me luck friends!”

Missi Pyle

The Gone Girl actress got a head full of curls courtesy of celebrity stylist Craig Gangi in an Instagram showing off her fresh faced makeup.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera’s Golden Globes look is sure to include some kind of red lip.

The pregnant Ugly Betty actress’ makeup artist shared some of the options she was considering for the star’s look, swatching six different shades on her arm while making the tough choice prior to the award show.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington’s hair promises to be flawless this evening.

The Scandal actress’ hairstylist, Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, shared some of the products and tools she uses to help Washington get that red carpet look, including Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo and Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask.

Mandy Moore

This is Us actress Mandy Moore made sure her skin was “glowing” and ready for the red carpet with a cryotherapy skin session from facialist Joanna Vargas, she revealed on her Instagram story.

Lea Michele

Glee actress Lea Michele started off her Golden Globes at a sleepover with celebrity hairstylist and friend Sarah Potempa.

The duo grabbed coffee Sunday morning before getting on Michele’s glam routine.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel snapped a quick selfie before heading out to the Golden Globes Sunday.

The Filthy singer and award-nominated Sinner actress didn’t spoil much of their outfits, but Timberlake did show off his Time’s Up pin in support of the anti-sexual harassment, abuse and assault movement that dominated the award ceremony.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson proved that a pre-show beauty routine doesn’t have to be too serious.

The American Idol alum kept her skin glowing with a tiger sheet mask ahead of the show, joking that she was “killin” the prep game “like tiger.”

Kyle MacLachlan

Kyle MacLachlan was making sure all parts of his squad were camera-ready Sunday afternoon.

The Twin Peaks star made sure a bobblehead Agent Cooper was just as camera ready as he was before going live on Instagram to answer fan questions ahead of the award show.

Join me while I get ready for the #goldenglobes! I’ll be answering a few questions live on my Instagram, check it out! https://t.co/RrlUYUsKcV pic.twitter.com/zp0w63h7ox — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) January 7, 2018

Nick and Joe Jonas

The Jonas brothers are still looking out for each other when it comes to formalwear.

The two adjusted each other’s all-black suits ahead of the Golden Globes in a boomerang they first posted on Instagram.