'House of the Dragon' Season 2 Might Cut a Major Character From the Book

A rumor about a major cut from the book plagued House of the Dragon Season 2 before its premiere, and as the episodes go on, fans are becoming more and more afraid it will come true. A supposed leak claimed that a certain character from George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood would be cut from the show, and that their story would be merged with that of another character we've already met. Read on for the details but fair waring: there are spoilers ahead!

In House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 6, we saw Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell) in the Vale discovering the remains of several scorched sheep. She then confronted Lady Jeyne Arryn (Amanda Collin) who admitted that there is a wild dragon in the Vale harassing people and stealing sheep. This did not happen in Martin's book, and lines up with a claim made back in May by the social media account Wake the Dragon. They said that they had an inside source telling them that Rhaena would bond with this wild dragon, which was actually claimed by a character named Nettles in the book.

Dragonseeds

To understand this change, we need to define a term that has been used a few times now in the show: "dragonseeds." In Martin's book, this is a term for a low-born person from Dragonstone or Driftmark with some amount of Valyrian ancestry. However, the show has already broadened that to include high-born nobles with traces of Targaryen genetics, meaning they may be able to claim a dragon. New cast members like Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull and Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull are already filling these roles, and other characters we have met will do so as well.

Fans celebrated when they saw the names of these characters appearing in the cast list, but when casting announcements and trailers passed by without any sign of Nettles, fans began to fear she would not be included in the show at all. One trailer even showed Rhaenyra sitting down to dinner with the dragonseeds, and the only other character at the table was Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell). this led fans to speculate that Baela would be claiming Nettles' dragon and taking over her role in the plot, which was an unpopular idea from the start.

It's worth noting that in Martin's book, the only reason Rhaenyra's side is able to raise up dragonseeds is because they have access to all the riderless dragons on the island of Dragonstone. The books make it clear that all the dragons stay close to that volcanic island unless commanded otherwise by their riders. To have a wild dragon stalking the Vale not only breaks Nettles' story, it contradicts our general understanding of how dragons work in this world in the first place.

Nettles' Story

In Martin's book, Nettles enters the story at this time as a 16-year-old girl of mysterious origin – presumably a bastard born to a Targaryen or Velaryon father and a sex worker mother. She is described as "a small brown girl... black-haired, brown-eyed, brown-skinned, skinny, foul-mouthed, fearless... and the first and last rider of the dragon Sheepstealer."

While other dragonseeds approached the available dragons like domesticated animals and simply attempted to see if a magical bond spontanenously formed, Nettles was more pragmatic. She went after one of the wild dragons that had never had a rider, known by the locals as Sheepstealer. It lived in a cave on the island and off of the local herd animals – to the shepherds' dismay. Nettles simply began approaching the cave every morning to offer the dragon a freshly slaughtered sheep. Eventually, it came to trust her, and even to expect her gifts. Finally, she was able to climb on its back.

There's need to spoil the rest of Nettles' story as she went on to fight in the war, as her origin is the part that fans are angry to see changed. Many found it intriguing that a low-born person with no discernible Targaryen features such as silver hair or purple eyes could claim a dragon this way, and many theorized that she had no Valyrian ancestry whatsoever. They also found it her perspective important to the story later on, comping from a hard life with no royal privilege or education.

Rhaena's Story

The issue that most commenters seem to have with this change is that Rhaena is highborn while Nettles is low-born in the books, removing that aspect of the story altogether. That also means Rhaena's role in the war going forward will go unfulfilled, as she'll be busy riding Sheepstealer.

For those that need a Season 1 refresher, Rhaena and Baela (Bethany Antonia) are the twin daughters of Daemon and Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell). Both had a dragon egg placed in their cradle as infants, and Baela's hatched into Moondancer, who grew up with her. Rhaena's egg produced a sickly hatchling that died, leaving her heartbroken. However, in Episode 6 Laena assures Rhaena that it's not too late to bond with a dragon, as she bonded late in life with the oldest living dragon, Vhagar. After Laena's death, Rhaena is furious that Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) bonded with Vhagar before she got a chance to try.

At this point in the books, Rhaena still longs for her own dragon and continues to sleep with an egg in her bed every night. Eventually, it hatches into the dragon Morning, who is still too young to fly into war for the rest of the story. Rhaena remains in the Vale of Arryn for the rest of the war, but her time there as a socialite is not insignificant. Morning is also an important symbol, causing some to believe Rhaenyra's side are more "legitimate Targaryens" in general.

Race

Commenters have complained that replacing Nettles with Rhaena has some unsavory connotations when it comes to race in this series. Wile Nettles is described as a person of color in the book, Rhaena is not. The Velaryon family was portrayed as Black in the TV show in an effort to increase diversity and set them apart from the Targaryens. To many fans it was a good change, especially since House Velaryon came from the multi-ethnic Valyrian empire, and still retained the silver-blonde hair and purple eyes. For others it was controversial, but mostly just because it was a change from the book.

Some fans feel that replacing Nettles with Rhaena betrays an unconscious bias, and ultimately just hurts diversity by removing one more person of color from this franchise. They argue that producers never would have thought of this replacement if Rhaena hadn't been cast as a Black person, and that she has little in common with Nettles due to her highborn background.

Just a Rumor

There are plenty of other nuances to this idea – many of which would require major spoilers for the rest of the series. However, It's worth remembering that this is still just a rumor with little evidence behind it. It's not at all impossible that HBO is withholding Nettles from marketing and casting announcements in order to preserve a big surprise – those can be much harder to come by now than they were when Game of Thrones' infamous "Red Wedding" aired in 2013. Issues like this have sometimes pushed fandom discourse outside the bounds of civility, and that's not worth it – certainly not before the season even airs. It's also possible that this is a detour, and Nettles will make her triumphant debut in Season 3, which has already been greenlit.

House of the Dragon Season 2 continues for two more weeks on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. Season 1 is streaming on Max now. Martin's books are available in print, digital and audiobook formats.