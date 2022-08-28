Milly Alcock: 'House of the Dragon' Cast Member's Background and Other Shows/Movies

House of the Dragon has an all-star ensemble cast, but so far it has definitely been easy to root for the young Prince Rhaenyra, played by Milly Alcock. For fans in the U.S., Alcock is likely a new face, but she already has an impressive catalog of work to look back on. Here's a run-down of the actress' career before she climbed on back of the dragon Syrax. Alcock is from Sydney, New South Wales in Australia. She was born on April 11, 2000 and made her first TV appearance at the age of 14. Now 22 years old, she will be playing young Rhaenyra across a wide span of time until Emma D'Arcy takes over to play an older version of the character. In the book, Rhaenyra was only eight years old during the events of the pilot episode of House of the Dragon, but it seems clear that the show is altering some characters' ages a bit. Still, Alcock's range is on clear display in House of the Dragon Season 1, and many fans may find themselves wanting more. Read on for a list of Alcock's screen credits and where to watch them.

Wonderland Alcock's first TV role was in the dramedy series Wonderland. She appeared in a single 2014 episode called "Narcissism," and was credited only as "Teen Girl 1." In the U.S., you can watch the series on Amazon Prime Video's Freevee service, which is free for Prime members with ads.

High Life Alcock next landed a role in High Life – a drama miniseries where she co-starred with fellow rising fantasy star Madeleine Madden, among others. The show is a brutal story about class and mental illness. The show was licensed to the streaming service Fullscreen, but that company is not active anymore and it's not clear if you can watch High Life in the U.S.

Janet King That same year, Alcock had a supporting role in the crime drama Janet King Season 3. In the U.S. you can stream Janet King on the Acorn TV app.

The School Alcock branched out in her next project – a horror film called The School directed and co-written by Storm Ashwood. In the weeks to come, House of the Dragon fans will see Rhaenyra commit atrocities and endure atrocities, yet The School may be even harder to watch. You can find it on digital stores to rent or purchase if you're interested.

A Place to Call Home Alcock appeared in four episodes of the drama A Place to Call Home, which is streaming now on Acorn TV. The show ran from 2013 to 2018 with a total of 67 episodes, so unless you're on a completionist mission this may not be among her most essential performances.

Pine Gap Slightly more essential is the mystery miniseries Pine Gap, where Alcock first shared the screen with her House of the Dragon co-star Steve Toussaint. This is also one of the easier works to find in the U.S. – it is streaming now on Netflix, and there are just six episodes, each about one hour long.

Fighting Season Alcock was in all six episodes of the military family drama Fighting Season back in 2018. Her character was the daughter of the characters played by Kate Mulvaney and Ewen Leslie, both of whom are captains in the military. Fighting Season is available on Apple TV.

Les Norton Alcock was only in a few episodes of the comedy miniseries Les Norton the following year. She appeared alongside Rebel Wilson, and she may still have untapped potential for humor. Les Norton is streaming on Crackle and Fubo TV.

The Gloaming Alcock teamed up with Leslie once again in 2020 for The Gloaming – a Starz original series that puts her right at the center of a gruesome mystery.

Reckoning Alcock starred in another violent thriller called Reckoning which aired originally in 2019. At the time of this writing, the series does not appear to be available in the U.S.