Hosts of Popular Dance Show Leaving Series

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will be “dancing” no more.

The two hosts of Strictly Come Dancing announced that they’ll be leaving the series at the end of the season after hosting the popular BBC series for over a decade.

They announced their departure in an Instagram Reel on Daly’s page, noting that “We were always going to leave together and now feels like the right time.”

“We have loved working as a duo and hosting Strictly has been an absolute dream,” the two said in the post’s caption. “We will have the greatest rest of this amazing series and we just want to say an enormous thank you to the BBC and to every single person who works on the show. They’re the most brilliant team and we’ll miss them every day.”

“We will cry when we say the last “keep dancing” but we will continue to say it to each other. Just possibly in tracksuit bottoms at home while holding some pizza,” the post concluded.

Their final episode will be this Christmas. They began hosting the series, regularly the biggest entertainment show in the United Kingdom, in 2013.

“I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but it’s the end of an era with Tess and Claudia’s decision to bid farewell to the Strictly ballroom,” BBC’s Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips said in a statement. “They’ve both been such incredible hosts at the very heart of the show.”