'Homeland' Series Finale: Fans Surprised by Showtime Favorite's Twisty Conclusion

After 8 seasons, Homeland has finally come to a close on Showtime with its 66-minute series finale. The show has been a rollercoaster ride since its critically-praised early seasons with Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis) playing a game of cat and mouse with Carrie Matheson (Claire Danes) and her elder spook guide Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin). Since then the Brody storyline has ended and the show entered some uncharted territory that shifted focus to Danes' character after the demise of her foe and lover Brody.

The finale, titled "Prisoners of War" in a nod to the Israeli series that inspired the Showtime hit, was full of intrigue and shifting allegiances that placed Mathison between Berenson and her apparent new life as rogue CIA agent working for the Russians. SPOILERS ahead for the series finale of Homeland.

In the end, the show leaves the door open for more if there ever was a time. After it seems like Berenson has cornered his former protege who is working for the Russian government after her torture and captivity from season 7. For her, it is all in an effort to stop nuclear conflict from erupting between Pakistan and the United States. For him, it is a battle against America's mortal enemy. Things seem very bleak when Mathison has paralyzed her mentor and is trying to extract the name of his Russian informant named Anna.

After plenty of spycraft intrigue, Anna ends up caught and forced to kill herself, Saul is in grief over the loss of someone "so brave," and Carrie is off into hiding after the news breaks.

But in the end, things are back to where they always were in the beginning. Carrie and Saul are still working together, with the female agent now working in Russia to build a new network of spies lost after Anna was killed.

Was it a perfect finale? Who knows. Fans seemed to be satisfied, though. Scroll down to see some of the prized reactions from the finale.