Hoda Kotb Rumored to Replace Kelly Clarkson on Talk Show

Former morning television fixture Hoda Kotb has emerged as a potential candidate to take over a prominent daytime program as industry speculation intensifies about Kelly Clarkson‘s future with her self-titled talk show, according to inside information obtained by the New York Post.

Network executives are reportedly considering Kotb among several possibilities should Clarkson opt to depart when her current agreement concludes next year. “There’s a long list of names and Hoda is part of that list,” a network insider revealed to the New York Post, adding that “NBC never wanted Hoda to leave. The question is would Hoda want to do it?”

The original American Idol champion is allegedly contemplating an exit from her Emmy-winning program, with multiple factors potentially influencing her decision. Clarkson’s professional calendar appears increasingly packed with musical commitments, including a forthcoming album release through her independent label in June, followed by an extended Las Vegas performance residency spanning summer and fall dates.

Family considerations may also be driving Clarkson’s deliberations, with Page Six learning exclusively that the singer-turned-host wishes to devote increased time to her children, 10-year-old River Rose and 8-year-old Remy. “Kelly’s number one priority is her children, and they always will be,” an industry source confided to the outlet. “The show is grueling. It’s a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South.”

Recent indicators have fueled departure rumors, including Clarkson’s unexplained two-week absence from her program last month for an unspecified “personal matter,” during which various guest hosts, including Andy Cohen, temporarily filled her role. Upon returning for the show’s 1,000th episode celebration, Clarkson delivered an emotional address acknowledging personal struggles, admitting she’s felt “lost, alone, a lot” throughout recent years.

For Kotb, who surprised viewers with her January departure from the Today show after co-hosting alongside Savannah Guthrie for seven years, the daytime opportunity might offer appealing schedule advantages. The experienced broadcaster sought to spend additional time with her family and develop a wellness brand when leaving the demanding morning show that required 3 a.m. wake-up calls.

A network source told the New York Post that transitioning to Clarkson’s time slot could be comparatively manageable, describing it as a “cakewalk” compared to morning television demands. The program follows a more concentrated production schedule, taping two episodes daily at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., potentially offering improved work-life balance for the veteran broadcaster.

Kotb’s potential candidacy reflects several factors, with the insider noting her established audience recognition and diverse background as valuable qualities. “Hoda ticks a lot of boxes. She’s an Egyptian, older Kelly Clarkson,” the source explained to the Post.

Additional names reportedly under consideration include past guest hosts such as Wanda Sykes, Willie Geist, and Josh Groban, with former Today weekend anchor Maria Shriver also potentially in the running, according to the outlet’s source.

Ratings considerations may factor into the network’s eventual decision, as The Kelly Clarkson Show has experienced viewership decline from its 2019 launch figures of 1.9 million average viewers to approximately 1.2 million this season. Similarly, Today ratings have slipped slightly following Kotb’s departure, with her former program Today with Hoda & Jenna (now rebranded as Jenna & Friends) experiencing a comparable audience reduction.