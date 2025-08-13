Hit Children’s Show Legend Dies: Biddy Baxter Was 92

Biddy Baxter, editor of BBC’s Blue Peter, has died aged 92, Deadline reports. Her publisher, Ten Acre Films, announced her death in a Facebook post.

At the time of the post, a cause of death has not been revealed. She’s revered as a pioneer in the children’s educational programming space.

“We are sad to report that longtime Blue Peter Editor Biddy Baxter has died at the age of 92,” he wrote. “We salute a true pioneer, who navigated changing times in the television industry with instinct, tenacity and style.”

Baxter is credits for turning Blue Peter “into a television institution.” BBC Chief Content Officer Kate Phillips called Baxter “a truly inspirational television producer who transformed children’s broadcasting through her passion and commitment,” in a statement. “I was fortunate enough to work with Biddy, she was fabulous, formidable, and visionary, ensuring that children’s thoughts, interests and ideas were at the very heart of Blue Peter. She enriched the lives of millions across the country and leaves an enduring legacy. Our thoughts are with Biddy’s family and friends at this sad time.”

Blue Peter first aired in 1958. The show is the longest running children’s TV show in the world. It follows a magazine/entertainment format, and features viewer and presenter challenges, competitions, celebrity interviews, popular culture, and sections on making arts and crafts items from household items.

Baxter joined the BBC as a studio manager in 1955 before serving as a producer on Blue Peter by the early 1960s and had become editor by 1965. She was responsible for the delivery of the show, and helped the show lead in ratings. She created much of the format that is still used in the show today.

She left the show in 1988 and was given a special award at the BAFTA Children’s Awards in 2013, where she was pictured alongside David Attenborough in the image below. Baxter’s husband, musical educator John Hosier, died in 2000.