History Channel Announces Premiere Date for Peyton Manning's 'GOAT' Series

Peyton Manning knows a thing or two about being a GOAT, which is why he has a new series where he's counting down the best in various categories. On Thursday, The History Channel announced History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning will premiere on the Network on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The History Channel also revealed a teaser trailer for the series.

"In this new series, Peyton Manning asks 100 experts in various categories to rank each contender using statistics, innovation, and legacy as criteria," the official synopsis states. "From Henry Ford, Steve Jobs and Jeff Bezos to Evel Knievel, Harry Houdini and Johnny Knoxville, this series puts ten G.O.A.T.s head-to-head in different categories in each episode, including toys, inventions, daredevils, sports cars, sports stadiums, candy, titans of industry and dynamic duos. Starting from number ten and leading up to the number one spot, viewers will learn incredible facts as well as the history behind each topic followed by a vigorous debate."

Manning is the host and executive producer of the show. It is produced by Six West Media Group in association with Manning's production company Ohama Productions. "We can't think of a better partner to help us bring this new series to life than Peyton — a real-life G.O.A.T. in his own right," Eli Lehrer, executive vice president and head of programming for The History Channel, said in a statement. "Viewers can expect a fun, fast-paced hour of television as one of the greatest in sports history leads them through some of the most fascinating G.O.A.T's."

The series was officially greenlit in March 2022. History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning will feature eight episodes that will be an hour long. "The HISTORY Channel has long been a leader in original programming that informs and entertains audiences," Manning said in a statement in March 2022. "As a longtime history buff, I couldn't be more excited for Omaha to team up with great historians and producers to create these two shows that celebrate history and uncover stories in a fun way." Manning played quarterback in the NFL from 1998-2015. In his career, Manning won five NFL MVP awards, was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times, was selected to the All-Pro Team 10 times won two Super Bowls and was named MVP of Super Bowl XLI.