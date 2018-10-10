‘HIMYM’ Alum Josh Radnor to Guest on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ as Meredith’s Potential Love Interest

Meredith Grey is about to get the Ted Mosby treatment. How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor will reportedly appear in an upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episode as a potential love interest for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), according to PEOPLE.

Radnor will guest star in the Oct. 11 episode as a mystery man on a blind date with Meredith. Other details about his character, like if he returns for subsequent episodes, are being kept under wraps.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff previously hinted that season 15 would mark the season of love for Meredith, saying it would involve a “very human and very relatable” process of going on dates with new people.

“I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there,” Vernoff said. “It’s something that somehow we’ve never really seen in 15 season of this show.”

In the sneak peek of the episode, which you can watch here, Meredith sparks curiosity among her fellow doctors when she shows up to work done up and ready to go on a blind date. Meredith stands in the lounge wearing a tan-colored trench coat and a white blouse as her sister-in-law Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) walks in and asks, “What happened? Are you going to a funeral?”

“What’s wrong with you?” Dr. Alex Karvev (Justin Chambers) asks. “You look weird.”

“Oh my god, you have a date,” Dr. Maggie Piece (Kelly McCreary) says.

But Radnor’s character’s identity is a mystery even to Meredith, who reveals she’s never met him and doesn’t even know what he looks like.

Radnor is best known for his role of Ted Mosby on HIMYM from 2005 to 2014, most recently starred in NBC’s Rise this year before it was canceled after one season. He’s also appeared in the Civil War drama Mercy Street.

Meredith began her “season of love” journey with the two-hour season premiere in September, beginning with the infamous scene from the promo featuring Meredith in bed with Andrew DeLuca — though fans quickly realized it was merely part of a dream sequence featuring men she is subconsciously lusting for.

Meredith is so overcome with a desire for companionship that she even attempt to sway Bailey to appoint her as interim chief of surgery so that she can bury those desires beneath a mound of work.

But she soon meets a matchmaker who seems particularly interested in setting Meredith up — especially after she saved her life.

See Josh Radnor on Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.