Hillary Clinton to Executive Produce CW Political Anthology 'The Woman's Hour'

Hillary Clinton has signed on to executive produce a new anthology drama for The CW, titled The Woman's Hour. The first season will be based on the fight to get the 19th Amendment ratified and added to the Constitution, finally granting women the right to vote. The project will be produced with Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment and written by Halt and Catch Fire writer Angelina Burnett.

The script for the first season is based on The Woman's Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote, written by Elaine Weiss. "Each season of 'The Woman's Hour' will celebrate those who changed history and have strong contemporary reverberations, appealing to today’s rising tide of young, politically active audiences," The CW said in a statement. Weiss and Clinton are executive producers on the project, with Amblin's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey. Burnett will be the showrunner.

"Rights for the book were optioned by Amblin Television in 2018, after Clinton brought the project to long-time supporter and Amblin Chairman Steven Spielberg," the statement reads. The former Secretary of State found the book after Weiss tried to bring it to her attention once after realizing "the striking parallels between the women’s suffrage movement and the 2016 presidential election between Clinton and Donald Trump."

The Woman's Hour is the latest media project for Clinton. This week, she also started her first podcast, You And Me Both With Hillary Clinton. Thursday's episode featured an interview with Democratic vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kamala Harris. Earlier this year, Hulu released Hillary, a documentary series on her political career and the 2016 presidential election.

"I decided to do it because I’m not running for anything and I think my life and my story has parallels with women’s lives and stories and what’s going on in politics," Clinton told Vanity Fair about the documentary. "Thirty-five hours sitting in a chair answering questions is grueling but I felt like if I didn’t tell my side of the story, who would?" She later noted, “At least there’ll be a baseline: Here’s what actually happened in my life. Here’s what I actually said about it.”

In July, Hulu announced plans to develop Rodham, a series based on Curtis Sittenfeld's 2020 alternative history novel, TV Line reports. In the book, Sittenfeld creates a work where Clinton never married President Bill Clinton. The series will be written and executive produced by The Affair co-creator Sarah Treem. The series "tells the story of an ambitious young woman, developing her extraordinary mind in the latter part of the 20th century, moving from idealism to cynicism and all the way back again."