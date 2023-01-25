'Hell's Kitchen': Chefs Learn to Cook With Ingredients From Different Cities (Exclusive Clip)

The new episode of Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages will be going international. PopCulture.com obtained an exclusive clip of the episode that airs on Thursday, Jan. 26 and shows Gordon Ramsay explaining an international challenge to the five chefs. The challenge has the chefs picking a flight number from a baggage drop to reveal a bag of ingredients that are unique to the city. The chefs don't know what it's the bag until they pick their flight number.

"The black jacket final five are challenged to cook dishes with ingredients from different cities," the official synopsis states. "James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Cimarusti joins Gordon to judge the chef's dishes. And, for the first time, chefs will prepare for dinner service in one kitchen, and one will be eliminated in the all-new "The Fab Five Take Flight" episode of Hell's Kitchen."

This season of Hell's Kitchen features 18 chefs and they are divided by age to start the season— the "20-somethings" and the "40-somethings." And as the season synopsis states, "The competition is bound to be fierce, as each team is put through rigorous culinary challenges, featuring high-stakes rewards and punishments, all with age-defying bragging rights on the line. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position, a cash prize of $250,000 and the coveted title of Hell's Kitchen winner."

Ramsay has been the host of Hell's Kitchen since it premiered in 2005 and has presented various television shows such as Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Next Level Chef. While speaking to The Sun earlier this month, Ramsay said that he's gotten wiser over the years.

"I'm even more caring now because I'm at the age I am," he said. "My job is to get the best out of the contestants. I've learned a level of vulnerability. You forget those insecurities when you haven't got secure footings and you're going from job to job struggling to pay bills." Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages is produced by ITV America's ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. New episodes air on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.