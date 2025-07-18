HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Show Has Reportedly Cast Voldemort

The forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series has so much built-up anticipation that the show will shoot two seasons back to back, per Redanian Intelligence. Casting for Voldemort has already allegedly been completed.

“Another piece they mentioned is that Voldemort is already cast and will appear in several episodes, but HBO has no plans of announcing his casting and want to keep him secret until the season airs,” the report notes. “Whether or not they’ll succeed, remains to be seen. After all, this will be the most sought-after piece of information about this series.”

Fans believe that Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith have emerged as the most speculated front-runners to play the Dark Lord, per Hindustan Times. Nothing has been confirmed.

BBC recently reported that production has begun as first-look images have been released. It also states the series will take 10 years to complete.

11-year-old Dominic McLaughlin has been cast as the title character. Also cast are Rory Wilmot as Neville Longbottom, Amos Kitson as Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey as Madam Rolanda Hooch, and Anton Lesser as Garrick Ollivander. They join John Lithgow, who will play Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Hagrid, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

The series’ production is taking place at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, which is where the eight Harry Potter movies were also shot. The first series will launch in 2027.

Unlike the movies, there aren’t as many restraints in terms of storyline. The series is exected to explore much more than the blockbuster films.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Francesca Gardiner is showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod as the director of multiple episodes and executive producer. The series is executive produced by author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.