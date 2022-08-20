HBO Renews Popular Comedian's New Series for Season 2

HBO has renewed its new comedy series The Rehearsal, from the twisted mind of Nathan Fielder. The Rehearsal premiered last month, and in it Fielder "helps" real people rehearse difficult life events they're anticipating with the help of elaborate sets and hired actors. The Season 1 finale premiered on Friday, and with it came news of a renewal.

"Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal. We have no idea where Season 2 will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary-pushing show from a truly singular talent," said HBO programming executive Amy Gravitt. The Rehearsal had six episodes in its first season, and it's not clear if there will be more than that in the next installment. Fielder is best known for his Comedy Central series Nathan For You, and this new series builds on some of the work done there with even more absurdity.

HBO's logline for the series reads: "THE REHEARSAL explores the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. With a construction crew, a legion of actors, and seemingly unlimited resources, Fielder allows ordinary people to prepare for life's biggest moments by 'rehearsing' them in carefully crafted simulations of his own design. When a single misstep could shatter your entire world, why leave life to chance?"

Critics have praised this show for its unpredictable twists and its raw look into the harsh realities of life, though some have condemned it for making fun of its subjects. However, as those criticisms were beginning to build the show itself actually tackled them in one of its episodes, to the delight of viewers.

Fielder's dry sense of humor extends beyond the bounds of the show as well. On Twitter, the official HBO account accompanied news of the renewal with the phrase "One last chance to get it right" -- likely an allusion to the show's title and premise. However, Fielder responded to it as if it were a judgment on the success of his show. He posted a screenshot from Google's "market summary" for HBO's parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., which showed a considerable increase in value. Fans went wild for the implication that Fielder's show was responsible for this corporate windfall.

Fielder created, wrote, directed and starred in The Rehearsal as he did with Nathan For You. You can stream The Rehearsal on HBO Max now, but there is no word on when Season 2 will premiere. Nathan For You is streaming on Hulu, HBO Max and Paramount+.