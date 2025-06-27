HBO Renews Cult Comedy Series on Show’s 20th Anniversary

The Comeback is making a comeback.

Warner Bros. announced that the cult comedy created by Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow will be revived for a third and final season on HBO.

The announcement comes on the heels of the show’s 20th anniversary earlier this month. Additionally, there was speculation that The Comeback could be making a return following reported discussions about a mini-room for the series. Although a premiere date has not been set, production will begin this summer and is eyeing to premiere on HBO and HBO Max sometime in 2026. Kudrow will reprise her role as one-time comedy star Valerie Cherish, who highlights her return to show business on the titular reality series.

“Valerie Cherish has found her way back to the current television landscape,” King and Kudrow said in a statement. “Neither of us are surprised she did.” The Comeback premiered on June 5, 2005, with 13 episodes airing through September. The series then returned for an eight-episode second season in late 2014. It also starred Damian Young, Robert Michael Morris, Laura Silverman, Malin Akerman, Lance Barber, Robert Bagnell, and Dan Bucatinsky. Bucatinsky, Silverman, and Young will be returning as series regulars.

“No matter what the industry throws at her, Valerie Cherish is a survivor,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President, HBO & Max Comedy Programming, said. “On the 20th Anniversary of her debut, Michael Patrick King and Lisa Kudrow have brilliantly scripted her return to HBO, and we can’t wait to see that.”

As of now, it’s unknown how many episodes Season 3 will have and what the plot will be, but Valerie Cherish will indeed be coming back very soon. HBO did release an announcement video for the new season, with Valerie herself revealing that she has a new show, How’s That?, so it should be entertaining to see what that’s all about. More information on the new season should be released in the coming months, but fans have been waiting over 10 years for new episodes. Waiting a little bit longer shouldn’t hurt.

In the meantime, fans can watch the first two seasons of The Comeback on Max. There will be a lot more to look forward to when the series finally returns in 2026 for its new season. Keep on the lookout for more information.