‘Hawaii Five-O’ Alum Grace Park Joins ABC Drama ‘A Million Little Things’

Grace Park has set her return to TV, joining the cast of upcoming ABC drama series A Million Little Things.

Park will play Katherine in the ensemble drama, taking over the role played in the original pilot by Anne Son, Variety reports.

A Million Little Things follows a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in the careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of the members of the group dies suddenly, it turns out to be the wake-up call the other need to finally start living. Along the way they discover that friends may be the one thing to save them from themselves.

Along with Park, the series stars David Giuntoli as Eddie, Ron Livingston as Jon, Romany Malco as Rome, Allison Miller as Maggie, Christina Moses as Regina, Christina Ochoa as Ashley, James Today as Gary, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah and Lizzy Greene as Sophie.

DJ Nash serves as the writer and executive producer for the series. Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment are also executive producers. James Griffiths directed the pilot episode and also serves as executive producer. ABC Studios and Kapital produce the series.

The role marks Park's first series regular role since she exited CBS crime procedural Hawaii Five-O in 2017, a move which was viewed as severely controversial at the time.

The actress, along with co-star Daniel Day Kim were reportedly seeking equal pay with series stars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan. The pair were unable to come to terms with CBS Television Studios, which produces the drama series, leading to their unexpected exit from the show.

The actors portrayed Five-O task force members Know Kalakaua (Park) and Chin Ho Kelly (Kim), who were also cousins. The studios' inability to pay its non-white leads the same as the series stars brought controversy to the series.

To make up for the sudden exit, the series cast Meaghan Rath, Ian Anthony Dale and Beulah Koale to the series' eighth season. Park and Kim's characters got written off the show during the latest season premiere.

Kim has found success behind the camera, serving as executive producer for hit ABC series The Good Doctor, the actor recently shared a sneak peek at season two of the medical drama on his social media.

A Million Little Things will premiere fall 2018 on ABC.