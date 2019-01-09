‘Hawaii Five-0’ Star Daniel Dae Kim Cast on ‘The Good Doctor’

Daniel Dae Kim will finally make his debut in an upcoming episode of The Good Doctor.

The former Hawaii Five-0 star, who followed up his exit from the CBS series working as an executive producer on the ABC medical drama, will appear in multiple episodes of the series during the back half of the second season.

The role marks Kim’s return to television since his exit from the CBS crime drama over a reported salary dispute.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actor will play the role of Dr. Jackson Han, a brash new Chief of Surgery at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He will make his debut on episode 15 — set to be directed by series star Freddie Highmore. He will appear on the last four episodes of the series.

“As a fan of our show, I’m thrilled to be doing a guest arc with such a talented, kind and hard-working cast,” Kim told the outlet in a statement. “[Showrunner] David [Shore] and I have been looking for the right opportunity and we’ve found a character that’s both dynamic and surprising. It’s an added bonus for my character to be directed by our own Freddie Highmore, who’s proving to be as talented behind the camera as in front of it. It’s been a lot of fun already and I’m excited for the episodes to air.”

The announcement comes almost a year since Kim first spoke of the possibility of joining the cast of the series, after much of his work being behind the camera.

“I would love to, at some point,” Kim teased in March 2018 at a PaleyFest panel. “I’m such a fan of the writing. I’m also such a fan of these actors. As satisfied as I’ve been watching behind the monitors, there’s a part of me as an actor that really wants to play with talented people. So if there’s the right storyline, I wouldn’t be surprised if I make an appearance sometime.”

Kim’s addition to the cast will reunite him onscreen with former Hawaii Five-0 costar Will Yun Lee. The actor first joined the medical drama in a recurring role during Season 1 as another resident at the hospital. Lee was promoted to series regular for Season 2.

Highmore previously revealed he would be directing an episode of the medical drama, adding he enjoyed contributing to every stage of the ABC series.

“That’s what excites me. I think when you’re on a project that’s as compelling as The Good Doctor is, it’s all-consuming and that’s a positive thing,” Highmore said.

The Good Doctor will return with new episodes Monday, Jan. 14 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.