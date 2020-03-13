‘Hawaii Five-0’ Series Finale Date Changes After CBS Reworks Schedule Amid March Madness Cancellation

Due to the massive outbreak of the coronavirus, people around the world are now having to adjust their schedules in a major way. One of the latest adjustments made follows the cancellation of March Madness and as a result, CBS is now having to rearrange the air dates of a few of their fan-favorite dramas including Hawaii Five-O. The long-running series was slated to air its final episode on April 3 starting at 9 p.m. ET. However, the two-hour episode will now be separated into two different air dates starting Friday March 27, with the second part of the finale still airing on April 3 at the same time it was slated.

As for their daytime lineup, The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will air reruns, while The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Talk will air originals. For a complete list of air times that have changed, click here.

According to the Los Angeles Times, The Price is Right has halted their production schedule for two weeks due to the outbreak. According to TMZ, this is “for the short term” saying “live audiences are integral to [its] format.” Recently, the game show stopped their production after host Drew Carey’s former fianceé Dr. Amie Harwick was murdered.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” Carey said in a statement. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

Recently, the NBA announced they would be suspending their season after Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19,” the league announced in a statement. “The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. Just two days before his diagnosis, Gobert seemed to brush off the seriousness of the pandemic. While meeting in an interview room with reporters, the player was seen touching every reporters’ microphones in a joking manner but has now issued a public apology for being so reckless with the situation.