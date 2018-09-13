‘Hawaii Five-0’ Season 9 Premiere Photos Show McGarrett Being Tortured

Hawaii Five-0 returns for its ninth season on Sept. 28, and fans can expect plenty of action when CBS show makes its way back to the small screen with its first episode of the season.

Titled “Ka ʻōwili ʻōka’i,” the episode finds McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) letting himself be captured by the group he thinks is responsible for the death of Steve’s CIA agent friend. As a result, he is tortured in a sensory deprivation tank.

The episode is an homage to the pilot of the original series, with the title Hawaiian for “Cocoon.”

Hawaii Five-0 also stars Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Jorge Garcia, Chi McBride, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, and Kimee Balmilero.

Ahead of his capture, McGarrett and Greer (Rochelle Aytes) take an introspective walk along the beach and look to be deep in conversation about something important. They’re also coordinating with a nice navy blue hue.

Once he arrives at the beach, McGarrett is joined by Pua Kai (Shawn Thomsen), Lou Grover (Chi McBride) and Tani Rey (Meaghan Rath).

The episode’s synopsis also notes that Tani “wrestles with whether or not she will tell McGarrett about the murder weapon she found at Adam’s house.”

CBS shared several images of McGarrett in the sensory deprivation tank, with the detective wearing a full body suit and helmet as he is submerged into the illuminated tank, lowered from above with his hands and feet attached to wires.

Another shot shows the torture being supervised by two figures, a man and a woman. Entertainment Weekly shares that the premiere will see Mark Dacascos reprise his role as McGarrett’s adversary Wo Fat, though it’s unclear if he has a hand in the torture.

Two men in white lab coats are also handling things, though it’s also unclear who exactly they are or who they’re working for.

