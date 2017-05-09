‘Haunted Tours’ Aims To Be The Most Extreme Paranormal Investigation Series

Paranormal investigation reality series have become a hot trend thanks to shows like Ghost Hunters and Ghost Adventures, but Haunted Tours promises to be the most extreme exploration of the supernatural ever seen, thanks to the host’s willingness to do whatever it takes to conjure spirits.

The series’ synopsis is as follows:

“Stephen Erkintalo is the most extreme investigator in the world and proves it with each episode of ‘Haunted Tours.’ He breaks all the traditional rules of investigating by provoking the dark that resides within, pushing the limits past what’s been done. Experimenting with the Ouija Board, contacting the dead through mirrors, and hanging upside down on a cross is only the beginning, legitimately pushing the limits beyond what this field has done for the past 30 years or ever will do.

“Investigators nowadays walk around with cameras asking questions and will repeat those questions until they get an answer or somewhat of an answer. They follow what they see on television while assuming everything else is breaking the unseen and unspoken ‘rules,’ which indicates they’re scared!”

With most paranormal investigation series, the show’s hosts typically have at least a minimal appreciation or belief in the supernatural, avoiding doing anything that could potentially antagonize or offend spirits.

From the sound of things, Erkintalo has a slightly different approach. Considering many shows consider a strange noise of flickering of flashlights to potentially be proof of the supernatural, it sounds like Erkintalo needs much more concrete evidence.

Erkintalo’s actions could potentially be seen as offensive, sparing no expense to pester restless spirits from another realm. However, if the host is going to lengths other shows won’t hopes of conclusively proving that there is or isn’t any hope of life after death, this whole project might be worth it.

The first season of Haunted Tours is scheduled to be released later this year on streaming services.

You can head to the Haunted Tours website to learn more about the project.

